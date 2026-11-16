UEFA Nations League: England defeats Spain, Belgium secures big win over Italy

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UEFA Nations League: England defeats Spain, Belgium secures big win over Italy

In Europe, the UEFA Nations League group stage matchday 6 concluded with intense and uncompromising battles. The final round matches featuring Europe's top teams delivered plenty of goals and unexpected results.

Spain vs. England: A resilient away victory for the English

One of the central matches of the round took place in Madrid between the national teams of Spain and England. In a fierce and attacking game, the visitors won 3-2. secured victory.

Harry Kane opened the scoring from a penalty at the end of the first half, while Ezri Konsa and Morgan White extended the lead early in the second. For Spain, Oyarzabal (penalty) and Nico Williams scored consolation goals. Additionally, the visitors' Elliot Anderson was sent off after receiving a red card.

Matches and results

Score and key events

Spain — England

2:3 (Oyarzabal, Williams — Kane, Konsa, White)

Belgium — Italy

4:1 (De Cuyper, Ngoy, Doku, Moreira — Esposito)

France — Turkey

2:1 (Topçu og, Couprie — Bardakçı)

Croatia — Czech Republic

2:1 (Perišić, Majer — Hložek)

Sensational victory for Belgium against Italy

In the match held in Brussels, the hosts, Belgium, ruthlessly defeated Italy. Although Francesco Esposito opened the scoring for the visitors early on, the Belgians responded with four goals. Maxim De Cuyper, Cyril Ngoy, Jérémy Doku, and Stanislav Moreira got their names on the scoresheet, securing a 4:1 landslide victory for the team.

Success for France and Croatia

France, hosting Turkey, also secured three points. An own goal by Topçu and a precise strike by Bruno Couprie brought victory to the French (Abdülkerim Bardakçı scored a late goal for the Turks). Meanwhile, Croatia defeated the Czech Republic 2:1 at home thanks to goals from Ivan Perišić and Lovro Majer.

In your opinion, which team is the main favorite to win the current Nations League season? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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