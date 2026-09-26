The opening matchday of the new UEFA Nations League season kicked off with major stirs, historic debuts, and unexpected results in European football. Two major continental matchups delivered a truly dramatic evening for football fans. First, in Rome, the Italian national team hosted Belgium and unexpectedly suffered a 0:2 defeat — Mika Godts opened the scoring for the "Red Devils" in the 20th minute, while substitute Dodi Lukebakio sealed the visitors' victory in the 69th minute.

The "Squadra Azzurra" defense, led by Gianluigi Donnarumma, proved helpless against the opponent's fast wing attacks. On the other hand, in a tense battle in Istanbul, the French national team visited Turkey and secured a hard-fought and crucial 1:0 victory. This match marked the legendary Zinedine Zidane's first official debut as head coach of the French national team, with captain Kylian Mbappe's 54th-minute solitary goal bringing success. Late in the match, Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir received a red card and was sent off in the 88th minute.

So, what tactics did Zidane's renewed France choose, and why did Luciano Spalletti's pupils suffer a complete home defeat to Belgium?

"Zidane's historic debut, Mbappe's strike, and Belgium's sensation": 5 key points of matchday 1

The most important official facts regarding the central fixtures of the Nations League 1st matchday:

Zidane starts with a victory: Legendary Zinedine Zidane achieved a win in his very first official match at the helm of the French national team;

Mbappe in a decisive role: Kylian Mbappe's lone strike in the 54th minute earned the "Les Bleus" 3 points away against Turkey;

Turkey left a man down: In the 88th minute, hosts' goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir was sent off due to a foul;

Belgium stuns Italy: Thanks to goals from Godts and Lukebakio, Belgium achieved a confident 2:0 away victory over Italy;

Gaps in Italy's defense: The central defensive trio of Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, and Calafiori failed to stop Belgium's fast counter-attacks.

Nations League Matchday 1: Comparison of Italy vs. Belgium and Turkey vs. France games

Statistical and technical indicators of the two central matchups:

Criteria and Indicators Italy vs. Belgium match Turkey vs. France match Final Score 0:2 (Belgium's victory) 0:1 (France's victory) Goalscorers M. Godts (20'), D. Lukebakio (69') Kylian Mbappe (54') Coaching Factor Luciano Spalletti's tactical crisis Zinedine Zidane's official debut Goalkeepers' Performance Donnarumma (conceded 2 goals) / Lammens (clean sheet) Maignan (clean sheet) / Cakir (sent off 88') Discipline and Cards A match played without heavy fouls Red card in the 88th minute (Cakir) Attacking Stars Kean, Esposito, Cambiaghi Mbappe, Dembele, Olise, Cherki

Football Expertise: Why did Zidane win and Italy stumble?

Conclusions of European football commentators and sports analysts:

"Zidane's winning mentality": The French national team acted with extreme composure in a hostile environment like Turkey; through the midfield duo of Manu Kone and Adrien Rabiot, Zidane completely neutralized the creative efforts of Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz, while Mbappe's individual skill decided the fate of the match in attack;

Cakir's sending off and Turkish pressure: Turkey had switched to active pressing to equalize in the second half, but the goalkeeper's mistake and red card in the 88th minute dashed the hosts' final onslaught;

Italy's defensive crisis: Although the "Squadra Azzurra" had Barella and Tonali in the center, they could not withstand the high speed of Belgian wingers Godts and Lukebakio; De Bruyne's creative passes and quick interchanges gave the visitors an absolute tactical advantage in both halves.

Do you think Zinedine Zidane will be able to win all trophies with the French national team just like he did at Real Madrid? How do you personally assess Italy's 0:2 home defeat to Belgium? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this intense analysis of the Nations League with all football enthusiasts!