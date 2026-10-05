UEFA Nations League match: Why haven't Belgium beaten France for 8 years?

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UEFA Nations League match: Why haven't Belgium beaten France for 8 years?

In the 4th round of the UEFA Nations League, two giants of European football — the national teams of France and Belgium — will once again clash on the pitch. Hosting the "Red Devils" on home soil, "Les Bleus" aim not only to strengthen their lead in the group, but also to continue their flawless dominance established over the opponent in recent years.

The teams of the two neighboring countries have faced each other a total of 76 times in international arenas to date, making their rivalry one of the richest in world football history.

Total French hegemony: A black streak of 6 matches

Although equality and intensity are noticeable in terms of the number of historical matches, looking at the fixtures over the past 8 years reveals the absolute dominance of the French national team.

The Belgians have consistently failed to overcome the French barrier, both in decisive play-off stages of major tournaments and in Nations League matches. Just a few days ago — in the match held in Brussels on September 28 — the French national team secured a narrow 1:0 away victory, taking home three crucial points.

Results of the last 6 encounters:

  • 28.09.2026 — Belgium 0:1 France (Nations League)

  • 14.10.2024 — Belgium 1:2 France (Nations League)

  • 09.09.2024 — France 2:0 Belgium (Nations League)

  • 01.07.2024 — France 1:0 Belgium (Euro 2024, Round of 16)

  • 07.10.2021 — Belgium 2:3 France (Nations League, semi-final)

  • 10.07.2018 — France 1:0 Belgium (World Cup, semi-final)

Is it time for revenge or will the streak continue?

As the figures show, Belgium has tasted defeat in all of their last 6 fixtures. Particularly, the painful failures in the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2024 tournaments have increased the psychological pressure on the team.

The upcoming 4th round match is considered one of the most crucial opportunities for the Belgians to put an end to this multi-year unfavorable streak and escape France's traditional pressure. The French, meanwhile, will look to extend their winning streak to 7 matches in front of their home fans.

UEFA Nations LeagueFrance national football teamBelgium national football teamFootball
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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