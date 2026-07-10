Rudi Garcia reveals plan against Spain: Belgium to play without fear

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia spoke about his team's mindset ahead of the 2026 World Cup quarter-final against Spain.

The specialist acknowledged that the opponent is the favorite, but emphasized that Belgium will not enter this match with fear or excessive pressure.

“We must believe in our own strength”

Rudi Garcia says the most important aspect for Belgium in the match against Spain is to believe in their own game.

“We want to showcase our best game against Spain. First and foremost, we must believe in our own strength,” he said.

In his opinion, this is the team's primary task.

Spain are favorites, but Belgium will not back down

Garcia acknowledged the strength of the Spanish national team. He reminded that the opponent won the last European Championship and has a high-level squad.

“Of course, the Spanish national team is considered the favorite. They won the last European Championship, and their team level is very high,” the coach emphasized.

Nevertheless, the Belgium boss stated his team will not take the field just to defend or fear the opponent.

“We have no fear or mental pressure”

Rudi Garcia said Belgium knows Spain's strength well but also believes in their own chances.

“We have no fear or mental pressure. We know the opponent's strength, but we also have our own strengths,” he said.

According to the coach, Belgium aims to make maximum use of those strengths.

The main goal is to stop Spain

Garcia openly stated his intention to put up a worthy fight against Spain and, if the opportunity arises, eliminate the opponent from the tournament.

“We are determined to put up a worthy fight against Spain and, if possible, eliminate them from the tournament,” said the Belgium boss.

He emphasized that the team wants to continue its current run and has no intention of stopping.

When does the quarter-final start?

The 2026 World Cup quarter-final match between Spain and Belgium kicks off on July 10 at 23:59 Tashkent time.

The winner of this clash will secure a spot in the semi-finals. Spain enters as the favorite, but after Garcia's words, it is clear Belgium sees this match not as a simple test, but as a huge opportunity.