Athletic shows character in Basque derby, while Valencia pulls off a "sensation"

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Athletic shows character in Basque derby, while Valencia pulls off a "sensation"

The latest matches in the 11th round of the Spanish La Liga were marked by unexpected results and an intense clash in a high-stakes derby.

In the famous Basque derby held in Bilbao, Athletic defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 on their home turf. In the second match of the round, Valencia, currently in the danger zone, returned from the home of top-five contender Elche with a sensational and gold-worth 3 points.

Basque battle at San Mamés: Decisive penalty and Iñaki's skill

The match in Bilbao saw its fate decided as early as the first half:

  • Quick goal from Williams (14th minute): Athletic leader Iñaki Williams opened the scoring in the 14th minute, sending the San Mamés stadium into a frenzy — 1:0;

  • Sučić's response (30th minute): The San Sebastián side, refusing to give in, restored balance on the scoreboard half an hour later with an accurate strike from Luka Sučić — 1:1;

  • The final touch before the break (45+2 minute): Just before halftime, the referee awarded a penalty to the visitors' goal. Stepping up to the spot, Álex Berenguer coolly converted the goal, securing a vital 2-1 victory for the hosts.

Valencia's courage on the road: Sadiq's lone goal

Valencia, sitting in a precarious 19th position in the league table, faced a tough test away against top-five contender Elche:

  • Although both teams fought on equal terms until the 69th minute, Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq converted a favorable opportunity into a goal, putting the visitors ahead;

  • This single goal earned the "Bats" a precious 1-0 away victory and brought their point tally to 9.

Official match reports:

  • Athletic — Real Sociedad 2:1

    • Goals: Iñaki Williams 14, Álex Berenguer 45+2 (pen.) — Luka Sučić 30.

  • Elche — Valencia 0:1

    • Goal: Umar Sadiq 69.

La LigaAthletic BilbaoReal SociedadValencia
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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