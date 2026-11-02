Athletic shows character in Basque derby, while Valencia pulls off a "sensation"
The latest matches in the 11th round of the Spanish La Liga were marked by unexpected results and an intense clash in a high-stakes derby.
In the famous Basque derby held in Bilbao, Athletic defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 on their home turf. In the second match of the round, Valencia, currently in the danger zone, returned from the home of top-five contender Elche with a sensational and gold-worth 3 points.
Basque battle at San Mamés: Decisive penalty and Iñaki's skill
The match in Bilbao saw its fate decided as early as the first half:
Quick goal from Williams (14th minute): Athletic leader Iñaki Williams opened the scoring in the 14th minute, sending the San Mamés stadium into a frenzy — 1:0;
Sučić's response (30th minute): The San Sebastián side, refusing to give in, restored balance on the scoreboard half an hour later with an accurate strike from Luka Sučić — 1:1;
The final touch before the break (45+2 minute): Just before halftime, the referee awarded a penalty to the visitors' goal. Stepping up to the spot, Álex Berenguer coolly converted the goal, securing a vital 2-1 victory for the hosts.
Valencia's courage on the road: Sadiq's lone goal
Valencia, sitting in a precarious 19th position in the league table, faced a tough test away against top-five contender Elche:
Although both teams fought on equal terms until the 69th minute, Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq converted a favorable opportunity into a goal, putting the visitors ahead;
This single goal earned the "Bats" a precious 1-0 away victory and brought their point tally to 9.
Official match reports:
Athletic — Real Sociedad 2:1
Goals: Iñaki Williams 14, Álex Berenguer 45+2 (pen.) — Luka Sučić 30.
Elche — Valencia 0:1
Goal: Umar Sadiq 69.
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