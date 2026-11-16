43-match record broken: Spain defeated at home by England

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43-match record broken: Spain defeated at home by England

UEFA Nations League group stage matchday six caused a real stir in European football. Visiting Madrid, the England national team defeated one of the current giants, Spain, by a score of 3:2, not only securing 3 vital points but also ending a long-standing world football record.

An intense, goal-filled clash in Madrid

At the end of the first half, England captain Harry Kane (45th minute) converted a penalty to open the scoring. At the start of the second half, Ezri Konsa (53) and Ben White (57) added their names to the scoresheet, extending the lead to three.

The Spaniards responded with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal (65, penalty) and Nico Williams (75), but could not avoid defeat. Despite England midfielder Elliot Anderson receiving a red card in the 63rd minute and leaving the pitch early, the visitors showed resilience to hold on for the win.

Match stats and situation

Details

Match

Spain — England 2:3

England goals

Harry Kane (45pen), Ezri Konsa (53), Ben White (57)

Spain goals

Mikel Oyarzabal (65pen), Nico Williams (75)

Red card

Elliot Anderson (63, England)

Spain's 43-match record broken

This defeat officially ended the Spain national team's unprecedented unbeaten streak. This series consisted of 43 matches and was considered a record at the national team level for games without a defeat in regulation time. Spain last lost in 90 minutes in March 2024 against Colombia (0:1). In official matches, the Spaniards had been unbeaten since March 2023 (against Scotland).

Final group results

After this victory, the number of points for both England and Spain reached 15. However, due to a superior goal difference, England advanced to the quarter-finals as winners of Group 3 in the Nations League elite division. In other group matches, Croatia finished third with 6 points, and the Czech Republic finished fourth without any points.

Do you think England's intense performance will allow them to win the Nations League trophy? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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