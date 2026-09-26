Fabian Ruiz says Spain is hungry for new victories ahead of Nations League

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Fabian Ruiz says Spain is hungry for new victories ahead of Nations League

European and world champions Spain are preparing to start their next Nations League campaign. Midfielder Fabian Ruiz has issued a stern warning to opponents, emphasizing that 'La Roja' will not rest on their laurels. After a historic summer triumph, Luis de la Fuente’s side aims to continue their dominance as they prepare to face England at Wembley Stadium in London. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, this marquee clash will be the Spanish national team's first official match since the World Cup, which concluded with a victory over Argentina in July. This historic success reminded the Spaniards of their golden era from 2008–2012, allowing them to hold both World Cup and European Championship titles simultaneously. The visitors arrive in the capital on a 38-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Time to forget the past and look to the future

In an interview with AS, the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder revealed that the mood in the dressing room is strictly professional. Conveying the instructions of head coach Luis de la Fuente, the 28-year-old footballer highlighted the difficulty of maintaining high standards: "The coach told us that the past is already forgotten, it is history and it was wonderful, but now we must focus on the present. The hardest thing in football is to win again. Winning once is great, but repeating it is the difficult part."

The Spanish national team has excellent statistics in this competition. The team has reached three of the last four finals and has lost only one of its last 18 Nations League matches in regulation time. The former Napoli player emphasized the team's high motivation to win another major trophy.

A step towards new victories

According to Fabian Ruiz, the team's main goal is to strive for victory once again. "It is very difficult, but we have the squad to do it, and we will fight for this trophy with great enthusiasm. We consider it very important and hope to participate in the Nations League Final Four," he added.

History also favors Spain. La Roja has won six of their last nine meetings against England, including a 2-1 victory in the Euro 2024 final. De la Fuente’s men will look to maintain their unbeaten streak at Wembley. Following this, they face challenging matches against Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group 3.

Fabian RuizSpainEnglandNations LeagueFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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