Nations League: Why is Zidane worried despite France finishing first in the group?

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Nations League: Why is Zidane worried despite France finishing first in the group?

The France national team UEFA Nations League group stage in their final match at home, secured a hard-fought victory against Turkey (2:1). While an opponent scored an own goal for "Les Bleus", Eli Junior Kroupi became the author of a precise strike. The Turks scored a consolation goal at the end of the match, in the 90th minute.

"The content of today's game caused me some concern"

Nevertheless, the head coach of the France national team, Zinedine Zidane TF1 in an interview with the TV channel, openly stated that he was not fully satisfied with the victory. According to him, the team's pressing and defensive actions raised serious questions:

"Our main goal was to qualify from the group, and we achieved that task. But the content of today's game caused me some concern. Especially regarding the pressing – we gave the opponents too many opportunities. It looked very bad", said the experienced specialist.

Match and group statistics

Details

Match score

France — Turkey 2:1

Goalscorers

Topçu (own goal), Kroupi — Bardakçı

France's position in the group

1st place with 13 points (Play-off qualification)

Other teams in the group

Belgium (12 points), Italy (10 points), Turkey (0 points)

Half-time instructions and player effort

The coach noted that he tried to correct the mistakes made during the break and that the game improved slightly in the second half. At the same time, Zidane reminded that the problem is not only with the defenders, but that the whole team must defend together:

"The problem is not just with the defenders – the whole team defends together. I am dissatisfied with many aspects, but at the same time, I saw that the players did not spare their strength on the pitch – that is the most important thing for me", added Zidane.

It is worth noting that after this victory, the France national team finished the group stage in first place with 13 points . The other positions in the group were distributed as follows: Belgium took second place with 12 points, Italy third with 10 points, while Turkey failed to earn any points.

Do you think the France national team, led by Zinedine Zidane, can improve their game in the decisive stage of the Nations League? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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