Sensational 1:4 defeat: What did the Squadra Azzurra leader complain about?
The Italy national team UEFA Nations League group stage, suffered a surprisingly heavy defeat in a crucial match against Belgium in the sixth round. Playing away, by a score of 1:4, the Squadra Azzurra failed to reach the play-offs despite leading the group for a long time.
Fatigue and challenges of a new phase
After the match, the team's goalkeeper and captain Gianluigi Donnarumma revealed the main reasons for the defeat in an interview with the UEFA press service. According to him, the players' physical fatigue took its toll:
“We have started a new phase, and it is natural to have ups and downs on this path. We played a great game against France, but this time we entered the pitch a bit tired”, said the experienced goalkeeper.
Match and team statistics
Details
Competition and stage
UEFA Nations League, Matchday 6
Result
Belgium — Italy 4:1
Main problem
Physical fatigue and the opponent's stronger performance
Final outcome
Loss of leadership and elimination from the play-offs
Opponent's superiority and acknowledged reality
Donnarumma recalled that almost no one expected such poor results from Italy in previous matches. He also objectively admitted that the Belgium national team looked stronger in every aspect on the pitch during this specific encounter. For the Italian players, this difficult result led to an early end to their tournament participation.
Do you think the Italy national team under Roberto Mancini can quickly overcome this crisis? Leave your opinion in the comments!
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…