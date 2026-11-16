Sensational 1:4 defeat: What did the Squadra Azzurra leader complain about?

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Sensational 1:4 defeat: What did the Squadra Azzurra leader complain about?

The Italy national team UEFA Nations League group stage, suffered a surprisingly heavy defeat in a crucial match against Belgium in the sixth round. Playing away, by a score of 1:4, the Squadra Azzurra failed to reach the play-offs despite leading the group for a long time.

Fatigue and challenges of a new phase

After the match, the team's goalkeeper and captain Gianluigi Donnarumma revealed the main reasons for the defeat in an interview with the UEFA press service. According to him, the players' physical fatigue took its toll:

“We have started a new phase, and it is natural to have ups and downs on this path. We played a great game against France, but this time we entered the pitch a bit tired”, said the experienced goalkeeper.

Match and team statistics

Details

Competition and stage

UEFA Nations League, Matchday 6

Result

Belgium — Italy 4:1

Main problem

Physical fatigue and the opponent's stronger performance

Final outcome

Loss of leadership and elimination from the play-offs

Opponent's superiority and acknowledged reality

Donnarumma recalled that almost no one expected such poor results from Italy in previous matches. He also objectively admitted that the Belgium national team looked stronger in every aspect on the pitch during this specific encounter. For the Italian players, this difficult result led to an early end to their tournament participation.

Do you think the Italy national team under Roberto Mancini can quickly overcome this crisis? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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