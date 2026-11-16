Sensational 1:4 defeat: What did the Squadra Azzurra leader complain about?

The Italy national team UEFA Nations League group stage, suffered a surprisingly heavy defeat in a crucial match against Belgium in the sixth round. Playing away, by a score of 1:4, the Squadra Azzurra failed to reach the play-offs despite leading the group for a long time.

Fatigue and challenges of a new phase

After the match, the team's goalkeeper and captain Gianluigi Donnarumma revealed the main reasons for the defeat in an interview with the UEFA press service. According to him, the players' physical fatigue took its toll: