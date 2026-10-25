Ronaldinho to play for Italy's Ravenna at age 46

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Ronaldinho to play for Italy's Ravenna at age 46

Famous Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho is preparing to return to professional football at the age of 46. Ravenna, a club participating in the Italian third division, announced that he will take the field in a match against Forli on November 15, 2026. The match will take place at the Bruno Benelli Stadium. This was reported by Reuters.

Ronaldinho played his last official match in 2015 for the Brazilian club Fluminense, and announced the end of his football career in 2018. He has not participated in official professional-level matches for over 11 years.

The player signed a contract with Ravenna in June 2026. Later, he also purchased a share of the club's stock. Initially, it was said that his involvement with the team might be mainly related to promoting the club. Now, Ronaldinho's participation in an official match has been confirmed.

Ronaldinho won the 2002 World Cup with the Brazil national team. He also won the Ballon d'Or in 2005 and played for clubs such as Barcelona, Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain during his career.

One of the goals of the player's return is to score the 300th goal of his career. Ronaldinho did not rule out this possibility during his presentation ceremony in Italy in August and stated that he came to help the team.

RonaldinhoRavennaForliBrazil national team
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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