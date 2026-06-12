What did Ronaldinho say about the opening of the 2026 World Cup?

The historic 2026 World Cup, which has captivated the entire planet, is bringing true joy to the world with its first intense moments. This massive sporting celebration has brought together not only millions of fans but also living legends who have left an indelible mark on the history of the beautiful game. One of the brightest and most magical stars in the football world — former PSG, Barcelona, AC Milan, and Brazil national team midfielder Ronaldinho — also attended the opening ceremony of the current World Cup and could not hide his excitement about this global event.

For the Brazilian former star known as the 'Football Magician,' this country is not at all foreign. During his career, he proudly represented the famous Mexican club Querétaro and found a special place in the hearts of local fans.

“There is incredible positive energy in Mexico”

Ronaldinho, a living icon of world football, expressed his sincere feelings after returning to Mexican soil via his official X (formerly Twitter) account:

“Returning to the land of Mexico, which is so dear to me, to participate in the official opening ceremony of such a magnificent World Cup once again brings me infinite joy and happiness! I am very happy to meet my dear friends from the pitch and many sports legends here again. There is an incredible, unique, and high positive energy reigning in this place right now; it is a truly beautiful celebration for millions of football fans! Everyone knows how much I love this beautiful country, and I always take special pleasure in coming here... Let's go, may the upcoming tournament be truly special and unforgettable for all of us!”

Through the special analytical table below, you can see the rich football history of the legendary Ronaldinho and his connections to Mexico, one of the hosts of the 2026 World Cup:

Player Status Top Team Achievement Grand Clubs Played For Legacy in Mexican Football Expectations for the 2026 World Cup Football Legend and Magician 2002 World Champion PSG, Barcelona, Milan Former member of Querétaro The most unique football festival in history

A historic champion's visit to the World Cup

It is worth noting that Ronaldinho's words and status in World Cups carry significant weight. In 2002, during the World Cup hosted by Asian pitches (Japan and South Korea), he performed true magic as part of the Brazil national team, lifting the gold trophy high and becoming a world champion. Even years later, his love for football has not faded.

Expert Opinion: The presence of great players like Ronaldinho directly on the pitch at the start of the 2026 World Cup serves to elevate the tournament's prestige and fan enthusiasm to a higher level. His blessings and wishes will undoubtedly be a great motivation for the new generation of players.

In this historic tournament hosted by North America, many more 'special and beautiful' moments mentioned by the legend are expected.

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