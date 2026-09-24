Xavi names Lamine Yamal as a worthy Ballon d'Or contender

·34·Sport
Xavi names Lamine Yamal as a worthy Ballon d'Or contender

Netherlands national team head coach Xavi Hernandez has named Barcelona talent Lamine Yamal as a primary contender for this year's prestigious Ballon d'Or award. Speaking to sports media ahead of his managerial debut against Germany, the coach called the 19-year-old forward a generational talent and expressed confidence in his future dominance of world football. This was reported by Goal.com news .

According to information from SPORT, Xavi, while answering journalists' questions at the KNVB headquarters in Zeist, highlighted Yamal's unique qualities. While acknowledging Lionel Messi's strong performance at the World Cup, he emphasized that the victories of Spanish players in the tournament deserve primary recognition. The former midfielder noted that this year presents the best opportunity for the young star to win the trophy.

Barcelona and the Hansi Flick legacy

During the conversation, Xavi also reflected on his managerial tenure at the Catalan club and how he stabilized the team during one of the most difficult financial periods in its history. He expressed pride in bringing academy graduates like Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, and Pau Cubarsi into the first team. The coach believes the foundation laid during those difficult times paved the way for the current generation's success.

The 46-year-old specialist also praised current head coach Hansi Flick for maintaining the team's strong dynamics. Expressing satisfaction with his contribution to the club's recovery during its toughest period, Xavi did not hide his joy at the achievements of this generation. According to him, Barcelona is on the right track today, and the results being achieved are no coincidence.

A new challenge in the Netherlands

Touching on his new role on the international stage, Xavi emphasized the deep tactical connection between Dutch football and Barcelona's traditional positional play. He added that the excellent facilities at the base in Zeist and the fact that the coaching staff and players commute to training by bicycle make the process even more engaging.

The upcoming match against Germany will be the first serious test for the specialist as head coach of the Netherlands national team. The former Barcelona manager aims to achieve bright results with his new team and has begun integrating the philosophy of Dutch football with his own tactical vision.

Xavi HernandezLamine YamalBallon d'OrBarcelonaNetherlands
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Hansi Flick supports Lamine Yamal's Ballon d'Or chancesHansi Flick supports Lamine Yamal's Ballon d'Or chances16 September 03:19Alvaro Morata considers Lamine Yamal worthy of the Ballon d'OrAlvaro Morata considers Lamine Yamal worthy of the Ballon d'Or15 September 13:15Luis de la Fuente says Spanish players deserve the Ballon d'OrLuis de la Fuente says Spanish players deserve the Ballon d'Or11 September 10:39Raphinha names Lamine Yamal as the main contender for the Ballon d'OrRaphinha names Lamine Yamal as the main contender for the Ballon d'Or22 September 02:11What project is Xavi Hernández building with the Netherlands?What project is Xavi Hernández building with the Netherlands?14 August 08:04Xavi Simons Praises the Netherlands' New Head CoachXavi Simons Praises the Netherlands' New Head Coach13 August 21:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?