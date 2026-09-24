Xavi names Lamine Yamal as a worthy Ballon d'Or contender

Netherlands national team head coach Xavi Hernandez has named Barcelona talent Lamine Yamal as a primary contender for this year's prestigious Ballon d'Or award. Speaking to sports media ahead of his managerial debut against Germany, the coach called the 19-year-old forward a generational talent and expressed confidence in his future dominance of world football. This was reported by Goal.com news .

According to information from SPORT, Xavi, while answering journalists' questions at the KNVB headquarters in Zeist, highlighted Yamal's unique qualities. While acknowledging Lionel Messi's strong performance at the World Cup, he emphasized that the victories of Spanish players in the tournament deserve primary recognition. The former midfielder noted that this year presents the best opportunity for the young star to win the trophy.

Barcelona and the Hansi Flick legacy

During the conversation, Xavi also reflected on his managerial tenure at the Catalan club and how he stabilized the team during one of the most difficult financial periods in its history. He expressed pride in bringing academy graduates like Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, and Pau Cubarsi into the first team. The coach believes the foundation laid during those difficult times paved the way for the current generation's success.

The 46-year-old specialist also praised current head coach Hansi Flick for maintaining the team's strong dynamics. Expressing satisfaction with his contribution to the club's recovery during its toughest period, Xavi did not hide his joy at the achievements of this generation. According to him, Barcelona is on the right track today, and the results being achieved are no coincidence.

A new challenge in the Netherlands

Touching on his new role on the international stage, Xavi emphasized the deep tactical connection between Dutch football and Barcelona's traditional positional play. He added that the excellent facilities at the base in Zeist and the fact that the coaching staff and players commute to training by bicycle make the process even more engaging.

The upcoming match against Germany will be the first serious test for the specialist as head coach of the Netherlands national team. The former Barcelona manager aims to achieve bright results with his new team and has begun integrating the philosophy of Dutch football with his own tactical vision.