Xavi's first victory in the Netherlands: "We need to change our mentality"

In the 2nd round of the UEFA Nations League, the Netherlands national team secured a hard-fought 2:1 away victory against Serbia. This encounter, which took place at the "Rajko Mitic" arena in Belgrade, marked the first historic win for Spanish specialist Xavi Hernandez at the helm of the "Oranje". Interviewed by UEFA's press service after the match, Xavi stated that his team rightfully earned the 3 points, but made no secret of the fact that much work remains regarding the quality of play.

The head coach openly emphasized that he demands 90 minutes of continuous pressing and complete ball control from his players, and to achieve this, the squad's mentality will have to be changed. Having drawn 1:1 with Germany in the 1st round, the Netherlands have now brought their points tally to 4 and are preparing for the match against Greece scheduled for October 1.

"Xavi's first win, pressing demands, and Serbia's pressure": 5 key points of the coach's statement

Key points from Xavi's official analysis and remarks after the match against Serbia:

The first official victory of the Xavi era: The 2:1 scoreline in Belgrade became the Spanish coach's first success in charge of the Netherlands;

"90 minutes of pressing and ball control": Xavi demands that his team maintain full possession of the ball and apply high pressure in every zone;

The need to renew the mentality: The coach stated that he is working on adapting the psychological approach of the Dutch players to a completely attacking and aggressive style;

Serbia's dangerous resistance: It was noted that after Tadic, Jovic, and Kostic entered the pitch, the game became difficult, but it was only fair that the victory remained with the Dutch;

The next exam against Greece: Having drawn with Germany in the 1st round, the Dutch will play away against sensational Greece on October 1.

Analysis of the Netherlands' first two rounds in the Nations League

Classification of the starting indicators of the team under Xavi's guidance:

Tournament stage Opponent and match venue Final score Result status Xavi's evaluation of the game 1st round Germany (Away/neutral) 1 : 1 Positive draw Equal fight against a star opponent and 1 point 2nd round Serbia ("Rajko Mitic", Belgrade) 2 : 1 First historic victory "Must improve pressing and defense, change mentality" Points accumulated After 2 matches 4 points Among group leaders Planned points gathering continues 3rd round schedule Against Greece (October 1) — Next test Encounter against the unexpected opponent who defeated Germany

Football expertise: Why is Xavi's philosophy in the Netherlands causing discussions?

Conclusions of European football commentators, tactical analysts, and insiders:

The harmony of Barcelona DNA and Dutch total football: Xavi wants to instill his tiki-taka philosophy precisely in the Netherlands, the homeland of Cruyff; ball possession and pressing demands fit the traditional attacking nature of the Dutch very well, but maintaining this for 90 minutes requires high physical fitness;

Composure against Serbian stars: At the time when Tadic, Kostic, and Jovic entered the pitch, the Dutch defense made mistakes, but Meyerdink's second goal showed that Xavi's instructions on counter-attacks and exploiting open spaces worked correctly;

The Greece match — the key to first place: The match on October 1 against Greece, which sensationally defeated Germany 1:0, will be a real tactical test for Xavi's disciples; breaking through the iron defense of the Greeks will require the high pressing emphasized by the coach to play a decisive role.

In your opinion, can Xavi Hernandez turn the Netherlands national team into the world's strongest pressing team based on his philosophy? Will the Dutch continue their winning streak in the match on October 1 against Greece, which defeated Germany? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share the analysis of the hottest events of the Nations League with all football fans!