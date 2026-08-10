Virgil van Dijk backs Ronald Araújo’s move to Liverpool

·35·Sport
Virgil van Dijk backs Ronald Araújo’s move to Liverpool

Liverpool, a Premier League heavyweight, is close to signing Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo to strengthen its back line. The potential transfer has been warmly welcomed by captain Virgil van Dijk, as injuries during preseason have left the team’s defense seriously depleted. Goal.com reports .

According to reports from ixbt.com and other international sports sources, the Uruguay international is expected to join the Merseyside club on loan. The move is intended to address defensive problems as a new era begins under head coach Andoni Iraola.

Defensive problems and the need for a transfer

The transfer was accelerated by the fitness issues affecting new arrival Jérémy Jacquet. The young defender, signed from Rennes, was unable to play in preseason friendlies because of the medical staff’s cautious approach.

Captain Virgil van Dijk also spoke positively about his injured young teammate, expressing hope that he will soon return to full-team training. Nevertheless, the club favored Ronald Araújo as an experienced player who could provide immediate assistance.

A new era under Andoni Iraola

The change in the coaching staff, including Andoni Iraola’s appointment as head coach, has opened a new chapter for the club. Van Dijk emphasized his readiness to act as a bridge between the players and coaching staff after last season’s setbacks.

According to him, good communication was established with the Spanish coach during the first week, and the team’s experienced leaders fully support the new manager. The squad is adapting to new training methods and demands.

LiverpoolRonald AraújoVirgil van DijkAndoni IraolaPremier League
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