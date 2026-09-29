Is Van Dijk Moving to Real Madrid? Mourinho and AC Milan Join the Race for the 35-Year-Old Star!

A real sensation is brewing in the European transfer market: famous Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has recommended that the management of Real Madrid seriously consider the opportunity to sign Liverpool captain and experienced 35-year-old central defender Virgil van Dijk as a free agent. According to the Spanish portal Fichajes, the Dutch defender's current employment contract with the Merseysiders expires next summer, and the English club is currently in no rush to offer him a new deal.

In accordance with FIFA regulations, as soon as the winter transfer window opens, Van Dijk will have the right to sign a pre-contract with any foreign club freely. Meanwhile, renowned Italian insider Carlo Pellegatti reports that Italy's AC Milan is also ready to officially join the race for the player: the Rossoneri consider Serie A to be the ideal league for the experienced defender, and coach Ruben Amorim has also given the green light to this transfer.

"Mourinho's Initiative, Free Agent Status, and Milan's Plan": 5 Key Points of the Sensation

The most important official facts regarding Virgil van Dijk's future and the battle in the transfer market:

Mourinho's Recommendation to Madrid: The expert, known for his "sixth sense," suggested that Real Madrid's bosses seriously consider the Van Dijk option to strengthen the defense;

Liverpool is in No Hurry to Extend the Contract: The 35-year-old defender's current contract ends next summer, and the Merseysiders have not yet made a new offer;

Right to a Free Pre-Contract in Winter: Starting in January, Virgil can establish an official pre-agreement with any foreign powerhouse and leave the club for free in the summer;

The Milan and Amorim Factor: According to Carlo Pellegatti, AC Milan intends to sign him on a free agent status, and coach Ruben Amorim fully supports this decision;

Serie A — A Paradise for Experienced Defenders: The Milan club believes that the tactical characteristics of the Italian championship will suit Van Dijk to play at a high level for several more years.

Classification of Main Contenders and Transfer Parameters for Virgil van Dijk

Analysis of potential new destinations and terms for the 35-year-old star defender:

Indicators and Criteria Real Madrid AC Milan Transfer Initiator Jose Mourinho's recommendation and call Club management and Ruben Amorim's approval Financial Format of Transfer Free agent (0 euro transfer fee) Free agent (free transfer) Main Goal and Objective Bring experience, leadership, and stability to the center of defense Skilfully strengthen the defense for the Serie A championship Environment Offered to the Player Champions League contention and high ambition Maintaining top form for many years in Italian tactical football Current Contractual Status Agreement with Liverpool is valid until next summer Right to free negotiations opens in the winter

Transfer and Tactical Expertise: Why are Powerhouses Lining Up for 35-Year-Old Van Dijk?

Conclusions of European football transfer analysts and scouts:

"High Class and Charisma for Free": At a time when the price of central defenders in modern football is exceeding 80–100 million euros, securing a captain with a world-renowned reputation like Virgil van Dijk as a free agent is a financial victory for any club; his positional intelligence on the pitch and leadership in the dressing room serve as a school for young defenders;

Real Madrid's Strategy of Signing Experienced Stars: The Madrid club previously achieved great success by signing defenders like David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger precisely as free agents; Van Dijk, as Mourinho noted, could become the next ideal piece of this successful strategy;

The Superiority of Milan and the Italian School: The Italian championship does not demand the relentless physical load and high speed from defenders like the English Premier League does, instead relying on tactical discipline; as the experiences of Thiago Silva or Maldini showed, Van Dijk has the potential to comfortably maintain a high level in the Serie A environment until the age of 38–39.

In your opinion, which club should Virgil van Dijk continue his career at: Real Madrid or conquering Serie A with AC Milan? Are Liverpool making a big mistake by letting their captain go for free? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the transfer market's sensational intrigue with all football fans!