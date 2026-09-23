Virgil van Dijk explains why he continues his international career

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk revealed that he seriously considered ending his international career with the Netherlands after the difficult period following the World Cup. The experienced defender admitted that the criticism and external pressure after the tournament made him question his future with the national team. This was reported by Goal.com. reports .

Recall that the Netherlands national team faced harsh criticism at home after being eliminated early from the competition. In particular, there was intense pressure from the press and the public following the team's failure in the penalty shootout. Van Dijk spoke about spending time with his family to rest and analyze the situation.

A decisive meeting with the coach

According to information shared by ixbt.com and other international publications, a face-to-face conversation with the new head coach of the national team was the decisive factor in changing the player's mind. According to Virgil, a ten-second conversation with the new coach confirmed his decision to stay with the national team.

During the conversation, it was not long-term tactics or plans that were discussed, but simple human respect and a sense of being valued. The defender did not hide the fact that this recognition was exactly what was missing in the external environment.

Unfounded criticism and the truth

Van Dijk expressed his anger at attempts to make him the scapegoat for the team's failure. In his opinion, some information circulated in the media consisted entirely of baseless rumors.

In particular, he categorically rejected claims that he was the cause of tactical changes or even that he had destroyed Dutch football. The 33-year-old player emphasized that he understands his responsibility to the team, but unfair accusations created excessive mental pressure.

Once the new coach reminded him of his role and importance in the national team and restored the necessary confidence, the player realized he was ready to enjoy playing on the pitch again. Thus, it became clear that the national team captain would continue to defend his country's honor in the upcoming cycle.