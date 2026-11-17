The Kyrgyzstan national team played another friendly match as part of their training camp in Vietnam. In a match filled with intense competition, the Kyrgyz players showed great character on the opponent's home turf, securing a 2:1 victory.

A dramatic finish filled with goals

The match began with the hosts showing initiative, and in the first half, Vietnamese player Nguyen Dinh opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Despite this, the Kyrgyzstan national team continued to fight until the very end, completely turning the situation around.