Kyrgyzstan national team defeats Vietnam away from home
The Kyrgyzstan national team played another friendly match as part of their training camp in Vietnam. In a match filled with intense competition, the Kyrgyz players showed great character on the opponent's home turf, securing a 2:1 victory.
A dramatic finish filled with goals
The match began with the hosts showing initiative, and in the first half, Vietnamese player Nguyen Dinh opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Despite this, the Kyrgyzstan national team continued to fight until the very end, completely turning the situation around.
Equalizing: In the 86th minute of the game, experienced defender Valeriy Kichin scored to level the score.
Winning goal: Just two minutes later, in the 88th minute, Erbol Atabayev found the back of the net, securing a comeback victory for his team.
Match details
Statistics
Date of match
November 17
Venue
Vietnam (training camp)
Final score
Kyrgyzstan — Vietnam 2:1
Goal scorers
Valeriy Kichin (86), Erbol Atabayev (88) — Nguyen Dinh (19)
Matches within the training camp
It is worth noting that this match was the second friendly game for the Kyrgyzstan national team during their training camp in Vietnam. Previously, the Kyrgyz side had also tested their strength against the Chinese Taipei national team. Such test matches serve to help the team evaluate their squad and solidify tactical plans ahead of official games.
In your opinion, how positively will the Kyrgyzstan national team's determined performance in the final minutes and this victory impact their chances in future matches? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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