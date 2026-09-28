Central Asian Teams: Big win for Kyrgyzstan, defeat for Tajikistan

As part of the FIFA days, Central Asian national teams took to the pitch in their latest international friendly matches. The evening of September 28 ended with mixed fortunes for the region's teams. The Kyrgyzstan national team hosted the Maldives in Bishkek, scoring 5 unanswered goals against their opponents in the first half alone to secure a sweeping victory.

Meanwhile, the Tajikistan national team lost 2:4 to Palestine in a dramatic 6-goal match held behind closed doors, without fans, and on a neutral ground. The next trials for the regional teams are also known: Kyrgyzstan will face Lebanon on October 4, while the Tajiks will play a difficult away match against China on October 6.

“A 5-goal gala, a 6-goal drama, and October plans”: 5 main points of the matches

The most important official facts recorded from the friendly matches on September 28:

Kyrgyzstan's 5:0 rout: The "White Falcons" completely dismantled the Maldives defense on their home turf within 45 minutes;

Brace from Erbol Atabyayev: The forward laid the foundation for his team's victory with two accurate shots in the 11th and 23rd minutes;

A game decided as early as the first half: From the 11th to the 42nd minute, Atabyayev (brace), Astanakulov, Murzakov, and Kojo scored to bring the score to 5:0;

Tajikistan's 2:4 defeat: In a closed-door match on a neutral ground, Tajikistan's defense proved helpless against Palestine's 4 goals;

Serious opponents in October: Tajikistan will play against China on October 6, and Kyrgyzstan will face Lebanon on October 4.

Classification of Central Asian teams' performance on FIFA matchday

Comparative analysis of international friendly matches on September 28:

Indicators and criteria Kyrgyzstan national team Tajikistan national team Opponent and match status Maldives (Home) Palestine (Neutral stadium, behind closed doors) Final score 5:0 (Victory) 2:4 (Defeat) Goalscorers E. Atabayev (11, 23), S. Astanakulov (20), V. Murzakov (32), J. Kojo (42) 2 goals (amid a fragile defense) Main feature of the match High pressure and complete attacking dominance right in the first half An open, productive match with 6 goals scored, but rich in defensive errors Next official opponent and date October 4 — Lebanon national team October 6 — China national team

Sports and tactical expertise: What is the condition of the national teams?

Conclusions of football analysts and commentators after the matches:

“High efficiency of Kyrgyzstan's attacking line”: In the match against the Maldives national team, the Kyrgyz players did not waste time, scoring 5 goals within 31 minutes; in particular, the quick combinations of Joel Kojo and Erbol Atabayev, as well as attacks organized from the flanks, served as a serious warning signal for their next opponent, Lebanon;

Problems in Tajikistan's defense: Although the Tajikistan national team managed to score 2 goals in attack, conceding 4 goals on a neutral ground revealed serious gaps in the center of defense and defensive midfield; this closed-door match will serve as a basic foundation for the coaching staff to work on mistakes;

October tests are more complex: Both teams face much stronger and physically robust opponents ahead (Lebanon and China); the big score against the Maldives should not give Kyrgyzstan excessive complacency, and the defeat against Palestine should prompt Tajikistan to strengthen its tactical discipline before the trip to China.

In your opinion, does the Kyrgyzstan national team's 5:0 sweeping victory show that the team has reached a new level, or is it due to the low caliber of the opponent? Can the Tajikistan national team correct its defensive mistakes and win against China away on October 6? Leave your personal analysis and thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of the most exciting events of regional football with all fans!