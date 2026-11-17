The Brazilian national team delighted its fans with a massive victory in their latest friendly match. After an unexpected defeat in their previous game against Japan, the "five-time champions" celebrated a resounding 7-0 victory over the Singapore national team this time around.

Vinicius' quick hat-trick and goal show

From the very beginning of the match, the Brazilians took the initiative. It is reported that the scoring was opened in just the 9th minute of the game by Vinicius Junior. Only six minutes later, the striker put his name on the scoresheet again to record a brace. Before the 21st minute had even passed, Vinicius finished another attack with a goal, completing his hat-trick in the first half alone.

After that, the Brazilians did not stop their attacks: