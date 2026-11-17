7 goals: Brazil takes out its frustration on Singapore after a humiliating defeat
The Brazilian national team delighted its fans with a massive victory in their latest friendly match. After an unexpected defeat in their previous game against Japan, the "five-time champions" celebrated a resounding 7-0 victory over the Singapore national team this time around.
Vinicius' quick hat-trick and goal show
From the very beginning of the match, the Brazilians took the initiative. It is reported that the scoring was opened in just the 9th minute of the game by Vinicius Junior. Only six minutes later, the striker put his name on the scoresheet again to record a brace. Before the 21st minute had even passed, Vinicius finished another attack with a goal, completing his hat-trick in the first half alone.
After that, the Brazilians did not stop their attacks:
In the 31st minute, young talent Endrick brought the score to 4-0.
In the second half, Estevao (51st minute) and Rayyan (65th minute) each added a goal to their tally.
In the 74th minute, Singaporean defender Raul Suhaimi scored an own goal, ensuring the final score reached 7-0.
Match participants
FIFA ranking
Match result
Brazil
6th place
7 (Win)
Singapore
149th place
0 (Loss)
Post-match context and lineups
As a reminder, the Brazilian national team had previously lost 2-3 in a friendly match against Japan on November 14. This major victory helped the team recover mentally and regain the trust of their fans.
The teams played with the following lineups in the match:
Singapore: Mahbud, Hariss (Bukhari, 58), Baharuddin (Chu, 89), Zulkifli (Que, 59), Mahler (Anuar, 70), Ryhan (Teh, 89), Song (Shahin, 71), Nakamura (Mao, 88), Stewart (Akbar, 88), Shahiran (Pereira, 89), Ikhsan Fandi (Tan, 70).
Brazil: Lucas Perri, Gabriel dos Santos (Vitor Reis, 60), Jonathan Jesus (Arthur Dias, 71), Douglas Santos, Vanderson Scardovelli, Bruno Guimarães (Marlon Gomes, 61), Rayyan (Andre Luis, 80), Joao Gomes (Allan Elias, 60), Vinicius Junior (Gabriel Bontempo, 60), Estevao (Alison Santana, 70), Endrick.
How do you think Vinicius Junior's prolific performance and the team's massive victory will affect Brazil's future official matches? Leave your opinion in the comments!
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