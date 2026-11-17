The Thailand King's Cup football tournament has concluded. In the decisive final match of the competition, the host team, Thailand, faced off against the regional representatives of Tajikistan. In a match marked by intense competition, the Thai side capitalized on their opportunities, winning 3-0 and securing the tournament's top prize.

Red card and match details

While the first half of the game was evenly contested, a serious problem arose for the Tajik side. In the 38th minute of the match, Nozim Bobojonov was sent off by the head referee due to a rough foul. Playing with ten men, the Tajikistan national team conceded a goal shortly thereafter.

Goalscorers: For Thailand, Supachok Sarachat opened the scoring in the 40th minute, while in the second half, Tirasak Poeyfimay scored a brace in the 50th and 75th minutes.

Additionally, in the tournament's third-place play-off, the Oman national team concluded the competition successfully by scoring 7 unanswered goals against Brunei.

Teams Final Result / Place Thailand 1st place (King's Cup winner) Tajikistan 2nd place (Silver medalists) Oman 3rd place (Big win over Brunei)

Team line-ups

In the final match, the head coaches of both teams fielded the following line-ups:

Tajikistan: Oleg Baklov, Zoir Juraboev, Vahdat Hanonov (Mehrubon Karimov, 62), Tabrez Islomov (Muhammadjon Rahimov, 76), Alijon Karomatullozoda, Amirbek Juraboev (Alisher Shukurov, 46), Ehsoni Panjshanbe, Shervoni Mabatshoev (Azizbek Haitov, 62), Nozim Bobojonov, Parvizjon Umarboev (Abdullo Ibragimzoda, 76), Sheriddin Boboev (Nuriddin Hamrokulov, 46).

Sending off: Nozim Bobojonov (38).

In your opinion, how much did the early red card affect the Tajikistan national team's game plan and the final result? Leave your thoughts in the comments!