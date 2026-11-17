One of the legends of Brazilian football, Romario, has once again openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the work of national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The former striker accused the Italian specialist of failing to bring any innovation to the team's play and called for his resignation. In his opinion, the Brazilian national team could play under a much better coach. Romario's statement is not just criticism. Emphasizing that he is not indifferent to the fate of the national team, he said that he has the right to express his opinion using his reputation and his voice before the public. "Resign!" — Romario addressed Ancelotti In a response posted on social media, Romario replied to Ancelotti's comments regarding the criticism.

"In response to this, I want to say that yes, I do talk a lot, because our national team is not indifferent to me. I have the right to express my opinion. I have a reputation and a voice. As for Ancelotti's work, he has not brought any innovation to the team's play. I want to say it again: resign! We will appoint another coach who can do a better job than you," said the former Brazilian footballer. Thus, Romario has intensified his criticism, clearly signaling to the national team's leadership that the issue of the coach needs to be reconsidered. When did Ancelotti take over the Brazilian national team? Carlo Ancelotti was appointed head coach of the Brazilian national team in 2025. The contract with the Italian specialist is set to run until the end of July 2030. His appointment had created high expectations around the Brazilian national team. However, Romario's latest statement shows that criticism regarding the team's performance and the coach's work is still ongoing.