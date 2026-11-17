A tragedy that has shaken the sports world has occurred in Makhachkala, the capital of Russia's Dagestan. 31-year-old Vatsilov Davudov, a bronze medalist of the Russian Sambo Championship, has died following an armed attack by unknown individuals. According to reports from the Telegram channels "Izvestiya" and "112", the athlete sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

How did the murder occur?

The tragedy took place near the "Marakesh" banquet hall in Makhachkala. Vatsilov Davudov, who was attending a state event, was shot by unknown assailants as he exited the building.

Actions of the attackers: According to preliminary information, the shooting was carried out from a black Toyota Camry. One of the bullets struck the athlete in the head.

Attempt to transport to the hospital: After the attack, the perpetrators fled the scene. Witnesses immediately attempted to transport the wounded athlete to a medical facility in their own car, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way before reaching the hospital.

Police have declared a special "Interception" plan in the city to apprehend the suspects. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code ("Murder"). According to publications, a verbal altercation may have occurred between the athlete and local residents prior to the attack. As of now, no official information regarding the arrest of the suspects has been released.

Incident details Information Victim Vatsilov Davudov (31 years old, sambo and judo wrestler) Location Makhachkala city, near the "Marakesh" banquet hall Type of injury Gunshot wound to the head Legal action Case opened under Article 105 of the Criminal Code ("Murder")

What kind of athlete was Vatsilov Davudov?

The late Vatsilov Davudov was one of the well-known wrestlers who achieved great success in the sports world. He was born on March 29, 1995, in the village of Gindob in the Tlyarata district of Dagestan. In 2009, he moved to Makhachkala and, at the initiative of his brother Najibula, began training seriously in judo and sambo. He was mentored by Honored Coach of Russia Shamil Aliyev.

The most notable results in the athlete's career:

2015: Bronze medal at the Russian Championship for judoists under 23.

European Cup: Won the prestigious competition held in Orenburg, defeating Rustam Amirmetov in the final.

Regional and national achievements: Champion of the North Caucasian Federal District in sambo in 2020, and Dagestan champion in heavyweight judo in 2022.

Russian Championship: Won a bronze medal in the over 98 kg weight category at the 2023 Russian Sambo Championship held in Perm. He also represented Russia on the international stage.

Recent achievements: Bronze at the 2024 Russian Cup in Tyumen, and third place at the All-Russian tournament dedicated to the memory of Magomed Parchiyev in Nazran in May 2025.

In your opinion, what other strict measures should law enforcement agencies take to prevent such tragic deaths of famous athletes? Leave your thoughts in the comments!