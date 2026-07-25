Vietnam Introduces Unique Regulations for Children's Social Media Use

·42·Technology
Vietnam Introduces Unique Regulations for Children's Social Media Use

Globally, the trend of restricting minors' access to social media is growing stronger. In particular, the Vietnamese government has proposed a completely new and unique approach to protect the younger generation from the negative impacts of the internet. According to Reuters, a new bill developed by the country's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism aims to restrict active engagement on social platforms for users under the age of 16. Techcrunch.com reports this.

The uniqueness of the model proposed by Vietnam is that it does not completely ban children from the platforms. Instead, users under 16 can have accounts, but are prohibited from posting, commenting, or reacting (liking) to content. In other words, children will remain in a spectator-only status, which reduces their digital footprint on social networks and minimizes communication risks.

Parental Control and Technical Restrictions

According to the new rules, accounts for children under 16 must be registered using their parents' data. Parents will be held responsible for monitoring how much time their children spend online and what content they view. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, in turn, are required to implement technical tools to verify user ages and display only age-appropriate content.

Phan Tam, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Culture, emphasized that the government's goal is not to restrict children's right to information, but to create a safe and age-appropriate digital environment for them. The draft also outlines restrictions for online games: those under 16 will not be able to spend more than 60 minutes a day on a single game.

Global Wave of Bans

Vietnam is not a pioneer in this regard. Late last year, Australia became the first country in the world to completely ban social media for children under 16. Under Australian law, platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, X, and YouTube must keep children off their services, or face fines of up to 34.4 million AUD.

France has also joined the ranks of countries considering similar strict measures. The adoption of such laws is driven by issues such as cyberbullying on social media, internet addiction, mental health problems, and the risk of youth falling victim to various criminals.

However, such restrictions are not without criticism. Organizations like Amnesty Tech argue that personal data privacy may be violated during age verification processes and that such bans are ineffective, failing to reflect the realities of modern life. Nevertheless, many nations prioritize youth protection.

VietnamSocial MediaInternet SafetyAustraliaTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Conflict Between Apple and Micron: Are Chinese Memory Chips Needed for iPhoneConflict Between Apple and Micron: Are Chinese Memory Chips Needed for iPhoneToday, 13:51AMD Extends AM5 Platform Lifespan: Zen 7 Processors and AM6 OutlookAMD Extends AM5 Platform Lifespan: Zen 7 Processors and AM6 OutlookToday, 13:29New Era in Taiwan: Electron Beam Lithography System to Be InstalledNew Era in Taiwan: Electron Beam Lithography System to Be InstalledToday, 12:59Innovative Aircraft Factory Requiring No Airport Being Built in the USAInnovative Aircraft Factory Requiring No Airport Being Built in the USAToday, 12:25Honor Unveils the World's First "Smartphone-Robot": Capabilities of the New DeviceHonor Unveils the World's First "Smartphone-Robot": Capabilities of the New DeviceToday, 11:58Historic Internet Blackout in India's Capital: Political Crisis and Digital DisruptionHistoric Internet Blackout in India's Capital: Political Crisis and Digital DisruptionToday, 11:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design