According to "Clarín," the legal document being prepared by Messi states that the use of his name, image, and videos featuring him for commercial or advertising purposes must only be carried out with the player's personal consent.

This process is unfolding against the backdrop of reports regarding investigations into financial matters surrounding the AFA leadership and a cooling of relations between Messi and the organization's president, Claudio Tapia.

Lionel Messi is reportedly taking steps to protect his rights in his relationship with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). According to the Argentine publication "Clarín," the footballer has engaged a team of lawyers and is preparing a formal demand regarding the procedures for the association's use of his name, image, and video materials featuring him.

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However, it is unclear whether the document has been sent to the AFA. Sources for the publication provide conflicting information on this matter: some claim that a legal notice has already been delivered to the association, while others state that the document has been prepared but not yet officially sent.

Therefore, Messi's demand should not yet be accepted as a confirmed fact that has been officially presented to the AFA.

AFA leadership under investigation

One of the main issues surrounding the Argentine Football Association relates to the organization's finances, the distribution of funds, and the oversight of their movement.

According to reports, the activities of AFA president Claudio Tapia and the organization's treasurer, Pablo Toviggino, are also being examined as part of the investigation.

The investigation includes suspicions that the true beneficiaries of large sums of money intended for Argentine football clubs may have been concealed through certain companies registered abroad.

So far, no final legal conclusion has been announced regarding these matters. Therefore, it would not be correct to interpret the suspicions raised in the investigation as proven violations.

Relations between Messi and the AFA leadership

"Clarín" sources have reported that relations between Messi and association president Claudio Tapia have cooled in recent times.

However, a direct link between the footballer's preparation of a legal demand and the financial investigations has not yet been confirmed. There has also been no official comment on the reasons behind Messi's decision to take this step.

At this time, neither Lionel Messi nor Claudio Tapia has commented publicly on the situation.

Thus, the main fact known so far is the report that Messi is attempting to legally clarify the procedures for the commercial use of his name and image. Whether the legal document has been officially sent and how the AFA will respond remains an open question.