Although the Uzbekistan national team's victory over Saudi Arabia (2:1) ended on a high note, an injury sustained during the match has caused concern. National team midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev was injured during the game and was forced to leave the pitch early.

The Uzbekistan Football Association has announced the results of the player's medical examination.

Fayzullayev suffered an injury to his right ankle

According to the Association, the national team's medical staff promptly conducted an in-depth medical examination of the player. As a result, it was determined that Abbosbek Fayzullayev sustained an injury to his right ankle.

Efforts are currently underway to get the player back on the pitch as soon as possible. The medical staffs of both the national team and his club are working together in this process.