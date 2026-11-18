Abbosbek Fayzullayev injured in match against Saudi Arabia: what is his condition?
Although the Uzbekistan national team's victory over Saudi Arabia (2:1) ended on a high note, an injury sustained during the match has caused concern. National team midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev was injured during the game and was forced to leave the pitch early.
The Uzbekistan Football Association has announced the results of the player's medical examination.
Fayzullayev suffered an injury to his right ankle
According to the Association, the national team's medical staff promptly conducted an in-depth medical examination of the player. As a result, it was determined that Abbosbek Fayzullayev sustained an injury to his right ankle.
Efforts are currently underway to get the player back on the pitch as soon as possible. The medical staffs of both the national team and his club are working together in this process.
"At the moment, the national team and club medical staffs have begun all necessary medical treatments in cooperation to return the player to the squad as quickly as possible," the Uzbekistan Football Association stated.
So far, no specific information has been provided regarding how long Fayzullayev's recovery will take or when he will return to the field.
Uzbekistan defeated Saudi Arabia thanks to Esanov's brace
As a reminder, in an international friendly match held in Doha, Qatar, on November 17, the Uzbekistan national team defeated Saudi Arabia with a score of 2:1.
The decisive hero of the match was Sherzod Esanov. He scored in the 19th and 35th minutes, securing the victory for the national team. For the Saudis, Firas Al-Buraikan equalized in the 23rd minute.
Thus, while the match ended in a joyful victory for Uzbekistan, Fayzullayev's injury has worried the team's fans. Now, the main focus will be on the player's recovery process and the timeline for his return to the pitch.
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