Al-Hilal defender Ali Lajami, who came on after the break to replace Abdulelah Al-Amri, committed a rough foul against an Uzbek player. The head referee deemed this a serious foul and showed the player a straight red card.

The Uzbekistan vs. Saudi Arabia match held in Doha on November 17 ended in a 2:1 victory for our compatriots. One of the intense moments of the match occurred in the 50th minute.

One of the most controversial moments in the friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia was the sending off of Ali Lajami. The Saudi defender had come on as a substitute at the start of the second half, but shortly after, he left his team a man down due to a rough challenge on an Uzbek player. Despite the Saudi players' protests against the referee's decision, the red card stood even after a VAR review.

The Saudi players protested the decision vehemently. However, even after the situation was reviewed via VAR, the referee stood by his original call. As a result, Lajami was forced to leave the pitch, and Saudi Arabia played the remainder of the match with ten men.

Jordanian expert supports the referee's decision

Jordanian refereeing expert Ahmad Abu Khadija also commented on the controversy surrounding this episode. In an interview with the "Al-Midan" publication, he emphasized that the sending off of Ali Lajami was the correct decision.

"The sending off of Ali Lajami in the match against Uzbekistan is the right decision. This is because he used excessive force against his opponent," the expert said.

Therefore, according to the expert, there were sufficient grounds for the referee to issue a red card. The fact that the decision did not change after the VAR check once again confirmed the assessment of this episode.

Lajami receives his first red card for the national team

According to Kooora, this was the first red card of Ali Lajami's career in his 27th appearance for the Saudi Arabian national team.

However, he has experience with such situations at the club level. The defender has previously been sent off three times: twice while playing for Al-Nassr and once for Al-Khaleej.

Match ends in Uzbekistan's victory

As a reminder, in the international friendly match held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on November 17, the Uzbekistan national team defeated Saudi Arabia 2:1.

Sherzod Esanov scored twice in the first half to secure the win for our national team. The Saudis responded with a goal from Firas Al-Buraikan.

Lajami's sending off further increased the tension in the match. But for Uzbek fans, the most important takeaway from this game was our national team's victory over a strong opponent. Now, the Saudi defender's first red card for his national team has also become one of the memorable details of this encounter.