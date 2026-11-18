In the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, a chef who prepares traditional "kalla pocha" soup has attracted public attention with an unusual presentation method. He has started placing the sheep heads used in cooking in a specially designated area inside the restaurant, displaying them openly to customers.

It is reported that "kalla pocha" is a traditional dish made from sheep heads and trotters, which is widely popular in Turkish cuisine. The restaurant owner aims to demonstrate the naturalness and freshness of the ingredients through this method.

However, the unusual sight in the restaurant has caused mixed reactions among customers. While some have assessed this as a way to inspire confidence in the quality of the product, for others, the open display of sheep heads was an unexpected occurrence.

Images capturing this scene have spread on social media, sparking discussions among users.