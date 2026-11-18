Uzbekistan defeats Saudi Arabia and climbs in FIFA rankings
The Uzbekistan national team secured an important victory in its second friendly match of November. By defeating Saudi Arabia 2:1 in Doha, Fabio Cannavaro's side not only ended a losing streak but also managed to climb in the FIFA rankings.
The hero of this victory was Sherzod Esanov, who scored both goals for his team.
Esanov's brace brings victory to Uzbekistan
In the match held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on November 17, the Uzbekistan national team displayed a confident performance against Saudi Arabia.
Sherzod Esanov opened the scoring in the 19th minute. However, the Saudis equalized four minutes later thanks to a goal from Firas Al-Buraikan.
With ten minutes left in the first half, Esanov made his mark again. He scored his second goal in the 35th minute, putting Uzbekistan back in the lead. The score remained unchanged for the rest of the match — 2:1.
Thus, Esanov's brace brought victory to the team managed by Cannavaro.
How many spots did Uzbekistan climb in the FIFA rankings?
The victory over Saudi Arabia provided the Uzbekistan national team with important points for the FIFA rankings.
As a result of this outcome, 5.35 points were added to the national team's tally. Consequently, the total score reached 1418.10 points, and Uzbekistan climbed to 59th place in the live rankings.
This result marks a positive change for the national team following their second match in November.
An important response after the defeat against Russia
As a reminder, Uzbekistan lost 2:3 to the Russian national team in their first friendly match of November.
At that time, despite taking a 2:0 lead, the "White Wolves" were unable to maintain their advantage and allowed their opponent to make a comeback.
The victory against Saudi Arabia served as an important psychological response for the team. Most importantly, this time Uzbekistan maintained their lead and improved their position in the FIFA rankings.
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…