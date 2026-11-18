The Uzbekistan national team secured an important victory in its second friendly match of November. By defeating Saudi Arabia 2:1 in Doha, Fabio Cannavaro's side not only ended a losing streak but also managed to climb in the FIFA rankings.

The hero of this victory was Sherzod Esanov, who scored both goals for his team.

Esanov's brace brings victory to Uzbekistan

In the match held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on November 17, the Uzbekistan national team displayed a confident performance against Saudi Arabia.

Sherzod Esanov opened the scoring in the 19th minute. However, the Saudis equalized four minutes later thanks to a goal from Firas Al-Buraikan.

With ten minutes left in the first half, Esanov made his mark again. He scored his second goal in the 35th minute, putting Uzbekistan back in the lead. The score remained unchanged for the rest of the match — 2:1.

Thus, Esanov's brace brought victory to the team managed by Cannavaro.