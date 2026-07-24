Arda Guler impresses everyone at Real Madrid training

As Real Madrid begins its new pre-season preparation, the team's talented Turkish midfielder Arda Guler has become the focus of the coaching staff. According to AS, the player has returned from vacation in excellent physical condition and with a great desire to prove himself. After just two days of training, club specialists are noting his progress. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

At the Valdebebas training complex, a member of the coaching staff observed Guler's movements and remarked, "He is simply flying." This phrase quickly became popular within the team and has become a hallmark of how seriously the Turkish playmaker is preparing for the new season. Having shown brilliant form at the end of last season, the player now aims to secure a permanent spot in the starting lineup.

Competition and new challenges

It is clear that the new season will not be easy for Arda Guler, as competition within the Real Madrid squad has intensified. Experienced players like Bernardo Silva have joined the team, and the Brazilian talent Endrick is also expected to provide competition on the right flank. If Mastantuono is not loaned out, he could also become one of Guler's main rivals. However, the Turkish star is not afraid of these challenges.

Last season, Guler appeared in 51 matches across all competitions, scoring 6 goals and providing 14 assists. Notably, 8 of his assists were for Kylian Mbappe. The mutual understanding and cooperation between these two players on the pitch are expected to become a new weapon for the Madrid club's attacking line.

Guler's early return and activity in training give him a certain advantage over his teammates. He intends to increase the responsibility he took on during the decisive stages of last season and fully justify the coaches' trust. After the Turkish national team's unsuccessful major tournament, the player has focused all his attention on his club career.

It is said that the player is currently in the best physical condition of his career. His speed, ball handling, and vision are highly rated by the coaches. The Real Madrid management also has great confidence in Guler's potential and sees him as one of the team's future leaders.