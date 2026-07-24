Arda Guler impresses everyone at Real Madrid training

·185·Sport
Arda Guler impresses everyone at Real Madrid training

As Real Madrid begins its new pre-season preparation, the team's talented Turkish midfielder Arda Guler has become the focus of the coaching staff. According to AS, the player has returned from vacation in excellent physical condition and with a great desire to prove himself. After just two days of training, club specialists are noting his progress. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

At the Valdebebas training complex, a member of the coaching staff observed Guler's movements and remarked, "He is simply flying." This phrase quickly became popular within the team and has become a hallmark of how seriously the Turkish playmaker is preparing for the new season. Having shown brilliant form at the end of last season, the player now aims to secure a permanent spot in the starting lineup.

Competition and new challenges

It is clear that the new season will not be easy for Arda Guler, as competition within the Real Madrid squad has intensified. Experienced players like Bernardo Silva have joined the team, and the Brazilian talent Endrick is also expected to provide competition on the right flank. If Mastantuono is not loaned out, he could also become one of Guler's main rivals. However, the Turkish star is not afraid of these challenges.

Last season, Guler appeared in 51 matches across all competitions, scoring 6 goals and providing 14 assists. Notably, 8 of his assists were for Kylian Mbappe. The mutual understanding and cooperation between these two players on the pitch are expected to become a new weapon for the Madrid club's attacking line.

Guler's early return and activity in training give him a certain advantage over his teammates. He intends to increase the responsibility he took on during the decisive stages of last season and fully justify the coaches' trust. After the Turkish national team's unsuccessful major tournament, the player has focused all his attention on his club career.

It is said that the player is currently in the best physical condition of his career. His speed, ball handling, and vision are highly rated by the coaches. The Real Madrid management also has great confidence in Guler's potential and sees him as one of the team's future leaders.

Real MadridArda GulerFootballTransfersLa Liga
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Liverpool new signing Jeremy Jacquet debut date revealedLiverpool new signing Jeremy Jacquet debut date revealedToday, 12:57Victory Without Messi: Casemiro Debuts, Suárez Decides the Game (Video)Victory Without Messi: Casemiro Debuts, Suárez Decides the Game (Video)Today, 12:26Ruben Amorim After Debut at Milan: Players Do Not Understand the New System YetRuben Amorim After Debut at Milan: Players Do Not Understand the New System YetToday, 12:18Manchester City Joins the Race for Yan Diomande: Competition with Real Madrid and PSGManchester City Joins the Race for Yan Diomande: Competition with Real Madrid and PSGToday, 12:16Harry Kane overtakes Yamal in Ballon d'Or race: who else is in contention?Harry Kane overtakes Yamal in Ballon d'Or race: who else is in contention?Today, 12:12€120M Transfer Battle: Real Madrid Joins Race for RB Leipzig Star€120M Transfer Battle: Real Madrid Joins Race for RB Leipzig StarToday, 12:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed