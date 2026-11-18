The 2026 season of the Uzbekistan U19 Football Championship has come to an end. In a hard-fought final match, Tashkent's «Pakhtakor» U19 team faced the youth of Karshi's «Nasaf» and secured a determined 1-0 victory.

A championship defended with one man down

The only goal of the match, scored by Asadbek Shuhratov in the 13th minute, put the «Lions» in the lead. Despite Muminjon Shuhratov receiving a red card and being sent off during the game, the «Pakhtakor» trainees defended with discipline until the final minutes to preserve their lead. Thus, the Tashkent side repeated last year's success and earned the honorable title of three-time U19 champion on a national scale.

Bronze medals go to the Republican FA team

In the match for 3rd place, the Republican Football Academy (FA) U19 team secured a confident 2-0 victory over the youth of Muborak's «Mash'al» club, taking home the bronze medals.

U19 Championship 2026: Final stage and season details

Indicators Details and results Final match «Nasaf» U19 — «Pakhtakor» U19 (0:1) Final goal scorer Asadbek Shuhratov (13th minute) Dismissal (Red card) Muminjon Shuhratov («Pakhtakor») Final head referee Doston Rakhmonov 3rd place match Republican FA U19 — «Mash'al» U19 (2:0) Number of participating teams A total of 29 teams in 3 regions «Pakhtakor»'s result Second consecutive and 3rd championship overall

For information, this year's U19 championship matches were organized with the participation of 29 teams divided into 3 regions.

In your opinion, how strong of a reserve will the «Pakhtakor» academy's consecutive hegemony in the U19 championship create for the Uzbekistan national team and Super League clubs in the coming years?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the news about this victory of the young «Lions» with fans of Uzbek football immediately!