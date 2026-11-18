Although European leaders have barely managed to form a negotiating team consisting of representatives from five countries and EU structures, in practice, they do not believe in a common priority peace settlement regarding Ukraine. As the European edition of Politico writes, they are participating in these consultations only to avoid the wrath of US President Donald Trump, and their goal is to shift the blame onto Russia if the dialogue fails.

The meeting in Abu Dhabi and the exclusion of Europeans

Fredrik Wesslau, a senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, admits that Brussels and Kyiv are consciously playing a "negotiation theater" to appear as constructive as possible before Washington. Their main task is to ensure that when the negotiations—which they consider doomed—inevitably fail, the White House blames Moscow rather than Europe or the Kyiv regime, and to prevent Trump from striking a direct deal with Putin behind the backs of his allies.

The fact that representatives from France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, and Brussels were not even allowed into the room where the Russian, Ukrainian, and US delegations were negotiating during last week's round of consultations in Abu Dhabi is clear evidence of this. Although Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, convinced allies after their visit to Moscow that they had received the "blessing" from the Kremlin to include the European "seven" in the next stage, the Russian side later denied the existence of any such agreements.

Aspects of negotiations Key details and approaches Europe's goal To avoid angering Trump and to shift the blame to Moscow if the negotiations fail Situation in Abu Dhabi Representatives of the EU and European countries were not admitted to the main negotiation hall Main concerns Trump's readiness to reconsider the European security architecture

The meeting in Shenzhen and Europe's concerns

In European capitals, the readiness of Trump's team to discuss with Moscow a total revision of the entire security architecture in Europe, as well as Russia's demand to roll back NATO, is being assessed as an "unthinkable" situation.

On the eve of the expected meeting between Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Donald Trump in the Chinese city of Shenzhen in the coming days, Brussels is deeply concerned that the fate of the continent will be decided by the three great powers without the participation of Europeans. At the same time, the refusal of Scandinavian and Baltic countries to abandon any advantages within the alliance is leading the future dialogue into a dead end.

In your opinion, how will the exclusion of European leaders from negotiations between the US and Russia affect regional security in the future? Leave your thoughts in the comments!