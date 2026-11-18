Former UFC champion Ilia Topuria has announced that his main goal in the octagon is to secure a rematch against the current champion Justin Gaethje. However, if this bout does not materialize, he sees British fighter Paddy Pimblett as a backup option.

«Sarukyan, everyone wants to fight me»

According to The Independent, Topuria openly expressed his stance on the upcoming confrontation with the champion and his competitors in the division:

«My goal, of course, is to have a rematch with Justin Gaethje. I don't know how or when it will happen, but that is my goal. If for some reason it's not possible to organize the fight with Justin, I would like to face Paddy Pimblett. This fight is very interesting to me. I don't think Justin wants to fight me. But Sarukyan wants to, everyone wants to. If I were in Paddy's or anyone else's shoes, I would also choose this fight.» — Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria's potential next opponents