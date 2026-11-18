Ilia Topuria talks about his desire for a rematch and his plan for a clash with Paddy Pimblett
Former UFC champion Ilia Topuria has announced that his main goal in the octagon is to secure a rematch against the current champion Justin Gaethje. However, if this bout does not materialize, he sees British fighter Paddy Pimblett as a backup option.
«Sarukyan, everyone wants to fight me»
According to The Independent, Topuria openly expressed his stance on the upcoming confrontation with the champion and his competitors in the division:
«My goal, of course, is to have a rematch with Justin Gaethje. I don't know how or when it will happen, but that is my goal. If for some reason it's not possible to organize the fight with Justin, I would like to face Paddy Pimblett. This fight is very interesting to me.
I don't think Justin wants to fight me. But Sarukyan wants to, everyone wants to. If I were in Paddy's or anyone else's shoes, I would also choose this fight.»
— Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria's potential next opponents
Candidate fighter
Status / Situation
Topuria's stance
Justin Gaethje
Current UFC champion
Main goal (first choice for a rematch)
Paddy Pimblett
Notable contender
Backup option (the most interesting clash if the Gaethje fight falls through)
Arman Tsarukyan
Leading contender
Noted as an opponent ready and interested in fighting
What is the next step?
According to the former champion, many leaders in the division are expressing their desire to step into the octagon against him. Now, everything depends on the decision of the UFC management and how the current champion, Justin Gaethje, responds to the rematch proposal.
In your opinion, who should be Ilia Topuria's next opponent — a championship rematch with Justin Gaethje or a sensational clash with Paddy Pimblett?
Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this hot news with MMA fans immediately!
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