The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has officially confirmed the pot compositions for the national teams ahead of the Euro 2028 qualifying draw. According to the official UEFA website, a total of 54 national teams will participate in the qualifying matches, while the Russian national team has once again been excluded from the list.

Draw ceremony and final tournament dates

The official draw ceremony to determine the qualifying groups will take place on December 6. As a reminder, the final stage of Euro 2028 will be held from June 9 to July 9, 2028, in Great Britain and Ireland.

Euro 2028 qualifying draw pots

Pot Number of teams National team composition Pot 1 12 England, Portugal, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Norway, Croatia Pot 2 12 Wales, Serbia, Turkey, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, Hungary, Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Ireland Pot 3 12 Scotland, Kosovo, Ukraine, Poland, Israel, Romania, Georgia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Iceland, Slovakia Pot 4 12 Estonia, Belarus, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Finland, Moldova, Armenia, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Latvia, San Marino Pot 5 6 Malta, Azerbaijan, Lithuania, Andorra, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein

Giants in one pot, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in lower pots

Pot 1 includes Europe's strongest giants—Spain, France, Germany, England, Portugal, and Italy—alongside Norway and Greece. Among the CIS and regional representatives, Ukraine and Georgia were placed in Pot 3, Kazakhstan and Belarus in Pot 4, and Azerbaijan in Pot 5.

⚽️ In your opinion, which combination of pots could result in the most uncompromising "group of death" following the draw on December 6?

Leave your predictions and thoughts in the comments and share the Euro 2028 qualifying pot compositions with fellow European football fans!