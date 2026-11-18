Bogdan Guskov sends a message to his upcoming opponent Robert Whittaker
Well-known Uzbek fighter Bogdan Guskov, who is competing successfully in the UFC's light heavyweight division, has sent an ironic and characteristic message via social media to his upcoming opponent, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.
«You chose to fight me»
Our compatriot addressed the former Australian champion on his Instagram page, leaving the following short but sharp sentence:
«Robert, we could have been friends, but you chose to fight me.»
— Bogdan Guskov
Details of the big clash in Sydney
As a reminder, this high-stakes confrontation between Bogdan Guskov and Robert Whittaker will take place on February 7, 2027, as part of the UFC Fight Night 298 tournament in Sydney, Australia. The bout will be held in the light heavyweight division.
Indicators
Details and information
Fighters
Bogdan Guskov (Uzbekistan) vs Robert Whittaker (Australia)
Fight date
February 7, 2027
Location
Sydney, Australia
Tournament
UFC Fight Night 298
Weight class
Light heavyweight (up to 93 kg)
What did Whittaker say earlier?
Previously, Robert Whittaker noted on his podcast that he is fighting in his hometown of Sydney for the first time in over 10 years, acknowledging Guskov as a dangerous opponent who is tall, has a long reach, and possesses significant power for the light heavyweight division. Now, the Uzbek knockout artist himself has begun applying psychological pressure on his opponent ahead of their walk to the octagon.
Do you think the fight in Sydney will become even more intense after this statement by Bogdan Guskov, and will our compatriot be able to knock out Whittaker?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this hot news with all Uzbek MMA fans immediately!
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