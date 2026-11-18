Well-known Uzbek fighter Bogdan Guskov, who is competing successfully in the UFC's light heavyweight division, has sent an ironic and characteristic message via social media to his upcoming opponent, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

«You chose to fight me»

Our compatriot addressed the former Australian champion on his Instagram page, leaving the following short but sharp sentence:

«Robert, we could have been friends, but you chose to fight me.» — Bogdan Guskov

Details of the big clash in Sydney

As a reminder, this high-stakes confrontation between Bogdan Guskov and Robert Whittaker will take place on February 7, 2027, as part of the UFC Fight Night 298 tournament in Sydney, Australia. The bout will be held in the light heavyweight division.

Indicators Details and information Fighters Bogdan Guskov (Uzbekistan) vs Robert Whittaker (Australia) Fight date February 7, 2027 Location Sydney, Australia Tournament UFC Fight Night 298 Weight class Light heavyweight (up to 93 kg)

What did Whittaker say earlier?