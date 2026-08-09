Rain of Knockouts in Las Vegas: All UFC Fight Night 284 Results

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Rain of Knockouts in Las Vegas: All UFC Fight Night 284 Results

UFC Fight Night 284 has concluded in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Seven of the 12 bouts on the card ended inside the distance, giving fans a truly entertaining night.

Thanks to their skill and dedication, exactly seven fighters received special cash bonuses from the organizers.

Terrifying knockout by Quillan Salkilld and a Top-5 claim

In the evening’s main event, Australian lightweight Quillan Salkilld submitted his experienced Polish opponent Mateusz Gamrot with a rear-naked choke in the very first round.

  • Fight recap: Early in the fight, Salkilld knocked Gamrot off balance with a clean left-hand strike. He then dominated on the ground for nearly four minutes before choking out his opponent at 4:25 of the first round.

  • The fighter’s statement: After securing his fifth UFC victory in the first round, the 26-year-old Australian prospect said: “I’m already ready to test myself against anyone in the division’s Top 5”, he stated.

Veterans and Central Asian representative claim victories

  • Ferreira’s experience: In the co-main event, UFC veteran Diego Ferreira, a 41-year-old Brazilian, defeated American Billy Quarantillo by unanimous decision after a hard-fought three-round battle (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

  • Nurgozhay’s last-second knockout: Kazakh light heavyweight Diyar Nurgozhay earned his second consecutive UFC win. With just one second remaining in the first round (4:59) he stopped Brazil’s Bruno Lopes by technical knockout.

Yadier del Valle, Ty Miller, Jose Montanya, Miles Johns and Juliana Miller also finished their opponents before the final bell.

UFC Fight Night 284: All Fight Results

Main card:

  • Quillan Salkilld — defeated Mateusz Gamrot by rear-naked choke (Round 1, 4:25);

  • Diego Ferreira — defeated Billy Quarantillo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27);

  • Yadier del Valle — defeated Darren Elkins by technical knockout (Round 1, 0:35);

  • Alexia Tainara — defeated Amanda Lemos by decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28);

  • Ty Miller — defeated Billy Goff by technical knockout (Round 3, 0:15).

Preliminary card:

  • Steven Asplund — defeated Guilherme Pat by decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28);

  • Diyar Nurgozhay — defeated Bruno Lopes by technical knockout (Round 1, 4:59);

  • Jose Montanya — defeated Louis Sutherland by submission (Round 1, 1:50);

  • Manoel Sousa — defeated Richie Miranda by decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28);

  • Miles Johns — defeated Janni Vázquez by technical knockout (Round 1, 3:09);

  • Juliana Miller — defeated Ravena Oliveira by rear-naked choke (Round 2, 1:38);

  • Carol Foro — defeated Giovanna Canuto by decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

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Las VegasUFCQuillan SalkilldMateusz GamrotDiyar Nurgozhay
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