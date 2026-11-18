Final 26-man shortlist for Best Player of the Year award announced
The organizers of the Globe Soccer Awards have officially unveiled the final list of nominees for the 2026 Best Player of the Year award. A total of 26 world football stars will compete for the prestigious trophy. The awards ceremony will take place on December 28, 2026, in the United Arab Emirates.
PSG representatives lead the way
The published list features the highest number of representatives from the French club Paris Saint-Germain — eight players from the Parisian side (Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha) have been included among the contenders. Additionally, 4 players from Barcelona and 3 each from Real Madrid and Arsenal have been nominated.
List of nominees for the 'Best Player of the Year — 2026' award
No.
Player
Club
National Team
1
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
England
2
Pau Cubarsí
Barcelona
Spain
3
Ousmane Dembélé
PSG
France
4
Federico Dimarco
Inter
Italy
5
Désiré Doué
PSG
France
6
Bruno Fernandes
Portugal
7
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Norway
8
Achraf Hakimi
PSG
Morocco
9
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
Brazil
10
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
England
11
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
PSG
Georgia
12
Lautaro Martínez
Inter
Argentina
13
Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid
France
14
Nuno Mendes
PSG
Portugal
15
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami
Argentina
16
João Neves
PSG
Portugal
17
Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
France
18
Raphinha
Barcelona
Brazil
19
Declan Rice
Arsenal
England
20
Rodri
Barcelona
Spain
21
Fabián Ruiz
PSG
Spain
22
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
England
23
William Saliba
Arsenal
France
24
Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool
Hungary
25
Vitinha
PSG
Portugal
26
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
Spain
(Note: Although Cristiano Ronaldo was mentioned in the introduction of the report, his name does not appear in the official final list of 26 nominees).
In your opinion, which of these 26 stars is most deserving of being named the best of 2026 at the awards ceremony in the UAE on December 28?
Leave your favorite in the comments and share the final list of nominees with fellow football fans!
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