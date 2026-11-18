The organizers of the Globe Soccer Awards have officially unveiled the final list of nominees for the 2026 Best Player of the Year award. A total of 26 world football stars will compete for the prestigious trophy. The awards ceremony will take place on December 28, 2026, in the United Arab Emirates.

PSG representatives lead the way

The published list features the highest number of representatives from the French club Paris Saint-Germain — eight players from the Parisian side (Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha) have been included among the contenders. Additionally, 4 players from Barcelona and 3 each from Real Madrid and Arsenal have been nominated.

List of nominees for the 'Best Player of the Year — 2026' award

No. Player Club National Team 1 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid England 2 Pau Cubarsí Barcelona Spain 3 Ousmane Dembélé PSG France 4 Federico Dimarco Inter Italy 5 Désiré Doué PSG France 6 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Portugal 7 Erling Haaland Manchester City Norway 8 Achraf Hakimi PSG Morocco 9 Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid Brazil 10 Harry Kane Bayern Munich England 11 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia PSG Georgia 12 Lautaro Martínez Inter Argentina 13 Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid France 14 Nuno Mendes PSG Portugal 15 Lionel Messi Inter Miami Argentina 16 João Neves PSG Portugal 17 Michael Olise Bayern Munich France 18 Raphinha Barcelona Brazil 19 Declan Rice Arsenal England 20 Rodri Barcelona Spain 21 Fabián Ruiz PSG Spain 22 Bukayo Saka Arsenal England 23 William Saliba Arsenal France 24 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool Hungary 25 Vitinha PSG Portugal 26 Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain

(Note: Although Cristiano Ronaldo was mentioned in the introduction of the report, his name does not appear in the official final list of 26 nominees).

In your opinion, which of these 26 stars is most deserving of being named the best of 2026 at the awards ceremony in the UAE on December 28?

Leave your favorite in the comments and share the final list of nominees with fellow football fans!