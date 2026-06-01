Huawei Mate 80 outperforms Xiaomi 17 Pro and Vivo X300 series in popularity

The Huawei Mate 80 smartphone series is showing strong sales results, but the base model has become the line's main surprise. According to insider Digital Chat Station, the standard Huawei Mate 80 model has been activated nearly 4 million times in China within six months of its launch. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to the published report, the standard model alone has managed to surpass several competing flagships in terms of activation volume. Specifically, it proved more popular than the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max duo, as well as the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro models.

For comparison, it was previously reported that approximately 1.5 million units were sold in the first two months of Mate 80 sales, and growth rates accelerated significantly thereafter. This indicates that user interest in the base flagship remains stable.

Currently, total sales for the entire series, including the Pro and Pro Max versions, have exceeded 6 million units. This success for Huawei indicates that the brand's position in the Chinese smartphone market is further strengthening.