OpenAI launches an unexpected product: a basketball branded with ChatGPT

·33·Technology
OpenAI launches an unexpected product: a basketball branded with ChatGPT

OpenAI, the leader in the AI world, is expanding its scope in an unexpected direction. Following the recently introduced $230 mini-keyboard, the company has launched basketballs featuring the ChatGPT logo in its official store. This move signals that the tech giant is seriously interested not only in digital algorithms but also in the physical goods market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

This new product was developed as part of the company's "Pause. Play. Prompt." campaign. OpenAI representatives explain that this campaign carries a symbolic meaning, reminding us that creativity should not be limited to computer screens. Through this, the company encourages users to take a break and engage in physical activity.

Price and technical specifications

The ChatGPT basketball is priced at $70. For comparison, this amount could purchase approximately 56 million input tokens for the GPT-5 model. The product is made of 100% rubber, which, unlike leather balls used on professional courts, is distinguished by its durability in outdoor environments and adverse weather conditions. This makes it a convenient tool for street basketball.

According to ixbt.com, with this step, OpenAI is providing a unique response to questions about the environmental impact of the AI boom and the mental health of people in the technology sector. At a time when electricity consumption and carbon emissions are rising due to the development of generative technologies, the company is encouraging people to play sports outdoors.

Other accessories under the company brand

In addition to the basketball, a line of clothing and accessories with motivational slogans has appeared in the OpenAI store. Among them, the following products stand out:

  • T-shirts with the inscription "Good research takes time";
  • Special $175 sweaters reminiscent of academic style;
  • Daily accessories featuring the company logo.
Analysts believe that such products are primarily intended for developers and AI enthusiasts in Silicon Valley. Although it might seem a bit strange for an average user to go out with a ball labeled ChatGPT, it could easily become a status symbol for the company's fans.

For tech startups like OpenAI, selling such "merch" is not just an additional source of income, but also helps the brand elevate to a lifestyle level. Previously, companies like Humane also tried to surprise the market with their devices, but OpenAI is currently expanding its audience through traditional and understandable items.

OpenAIChatGPTTechnologyBasketballSilicon Valley
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