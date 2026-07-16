Farmer grows giant garlic and sets a record

·34·World
Farmer grows giant garlic and sets a record

A British farmer has once again captured public attention with his extraordinary harvest. Graham Barratt, a 67-year-old gardener living in Gloucester, England, set a new record by growing a giant garlic bulb weighing nearly 2 kilograms.

According to The Washington Post, the record-breaking garlic weighs 1.75 kilograms and has a diameter of approximately 19 centimeters. This is five times larger than a regular garlic bulb. Barratt planted the garlic in September 2025 and harvested it in June 2026.

“I realized immediately that I had achieved a very rare result,” says the record-breaking gardener.

It is reported that this is Graham Barratt's tenth world record in the last two years. Previously, he managed to set records in categories such as the heaviest luffa, heaviest celery, heaviest tomatillo, and longest pea pod.

Barratt, a former telecommunications manager, began seriously cultivating giant vegetables after retiring 12 years ago. He notes that achieving such results requires fertile soil, quality seeds, favorable weather, and, of course, a bit of luck.

The farmer plans to dry the record-breaking garlic, save its seeds, and improve his results in the coming season.

A person wearing a blue striped shirt is holding a giant garlic bulb in their hands.
AgricultureWorld RecordGardeningGraham BarrattGiant Vegetables
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