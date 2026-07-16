Roblox is revolutionizing game development: AI now provides assistance

The popular Roblox platform has ushered in a new era in game development. The company has introduced a new feature called Build, which allows users to create game designs on mobile devices using simple text prompts. This technology enables even young creators with no programming experience to bring their ideas to the digital world. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The Build feature operates based on complex algorithms and proprietary AI models developed by Roblox. For example, if a user types "create a cozy adventure game set in a dense forest," the system automatically generates game mechanics, environment, characters, visual style, and even sounds. While this process used to take weeks, it can now be done in a few minutes.

Quality and competition issues

Although tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Tencent are working on similar tools, Roblox is among the first to bring this approach to mass users, especially youth. However, this innovation has also raised concerns among industry experts. Critics argue that lowering the barrier to game creation could lead to an influx of low-quality and repetitive content on the platform.

According to a study conducted by the Game Developer Conference, 52% of industry professionals believe that generative AI could have a negative impact on the gaming industry. The main concern is that high-quality projects created by human effort could get lost in the "noise" produced rapidly by AI. Roblox announced it will use a special rating system to address this issue.

Rating and future plans

Company representatives explained that games created with AI assistance will be ranked based on how much time users spend playing them. If a game is uninteresting and no one plays it, it will not appear in search results. This ensures that only truly engaging and high-quality projects gain popularity on the platform.

The Build feature will enter open alpha testing in New Zealand starting July 28;

Users over 9 years old can create games, and those over 16 can publish them globally;

The service will have both free and paid extended versions.

Roblox does not intend to limit itself to just game creation in the future. In the coming months, AI agents and analytical tools to help creators test games are expected to launch. Work is also underway on a new model that can generate entire 3D scenes with a single prompt.

These updates confirm Roblox's goal to become not just a gaming space, but one of the largest creative ecosystems of the future. The integration of AI could also open new doors for young developers and game designers in Uzbekistan to showcase their talents on a global scale.