Concerns before the World Cup final: Lamine Yamal leaves training due to injury

As the decisive final of the 2026 World Cup approaches, the Spain national team faces the risk of a major loss. Lamine Yamal, the team's star and breakout talent, was unable to participate in full group training due to a left leg injury. This situation is causing concern among fans and the coaching staff ahead of Sunday's clash against Lionel Messi's Argentina. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, although the Spain squad has begun preparations for the final, the 19-year-old winger was forced to train separately. A special bandage was visible on Yamal's left thigh. It turns out the young talent received a heavy blow during the semi-final match against France. In that incident, Lucas Digne brought him down inside the penalty area, leading to a penalty converted by Mikel Oyarzabal.

Medical staff conclusion and precautions

Although Lamine Yamal did not feel the pain due to adrenaline during the game, the injury began to manifest itself after returning to the hotel in Dallas. Spanish medical staff are closely monitoring the player's condition. It is worth noting that Yamal was sidelined for a long period in April with a knee injury. For this reason, the coaching staff is carefully managing his workload.

According to Diario AS, the player's separation from the main group is primarily a preventive measure. Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente wants his most dangerous attacking weapon to be 100 percent ready for the final. Experts are confident that Yamal will recover physically and be able to take the field in the historic clash against Lionel Messi.

Lamine Yamal has appeared in all of Spain's matches in the current tournament and has become a central figure in the team's attacking play. He also managed to score against Saudi Arabia in the group stage. Now, all eyes are on how the Barcelona academy graduate will perform against his idol, Messi.

Other squad issues

Yamal is not the only problem in the Spain camp. Pedro Porro, named man of the match in the semi-final, is also training on an individual program. The Tottenham defender covered a huge amount of ground in all playoff matches, leading to muscle fatigue. Doctors are assessing Porro's condition as simple exhaustion.

For the Spain national team, this final is not just about the championship, but an opportunity to prove the absolute dominance of a new generation on the world stage. If Yamal and Porro return to the squad, Luis de la Fuente will have his strongest lineup available. For now, fans are eagerly awaiting medical updates until Sunday evening.