Michael Olise decides on his future with Bayern Munich despite Real Madrid interest

·3·Sport
Michael Olise decides on his future with Bayern Munich despite Real Madrid interest

Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Michael Olise has put an end to all speculation regarding his future. Despite serious interest from Real Madrid in recent weeks, the French international has decided to stay with the German giants, according to Sky Sports. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Having moved from Crystal Palace to the Allianz Arena in 2024, Olise quickly became one of the brightest stars in the Bundesliga. His impressive movement and productivity on the pitch caught the attention of other European giants, particularly scouts from the Madrid club. However, the 24-year-old officially informed the management that he is happy in Munich and has no intention of leaving the team.

According to reports in international media, Real Madrid's management aimed to reunite Olise with his French teammate Kylian Mbappé. But instead of submitting a transfer request, the player stated that he would respect his current contract with Bayern and remains fully committed to the club's project. This news came as a real relief to the Munich fans.

Bayern management's position and a new contract

Bayern's management considers Olise one of the team's untouchable players. The player's current contract runs until 2029 and does not contain a release clause. This gives the club complete leverage in negotiations and the ability to reject any offer.

Club officials not only have no desire to sell the player but are also prepared to reward him accordingly. Reports suggest that Bayern's management is preparing a new, improved contract for Olise. If this deal is signed, the French winger will become one of the three highest-paid players in the team.

In his 107 appearances for the Munich club, Olise has been directly involved in 96 goals, recording phenomenal results. Such consistency has made him one of the most dangerous attacking players in modern football. For this reason, Bayern's sporting directors are refusing to even consider any transfer offers.

Olise's decision is of strategic importance for Bayern. The team has not only kept its key leader but has also proven once again to competitors like Real Madrid that they will not easily let their stars go. Now, all attention will be focused on the process of the player signing a new contract.

Bayern MunichReal MadridMichael OliseTransferBundesliga
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Transfer bomb from Sogdiana: A player with Serie A experience arrives in Jizzakh!Transfer bomb from Sogdiana: A player with Serie A experience arrives in Jizzakh!Today, 22:31Neftchi turns the game around in 3 minutes: Dramatic victory in FerganaNeftchi turns the game around in 3 minutes: Dramatic victory in FerganaToday, 22:28Sogdiana awakens in Zomin: Ljupcho Doriev scores againSogdiana awakens in Zomin: Ljupcho Doriev scores againToday, 22:24Dinamo gains new strength from Bosnia: transfer officially announcedDinamo gains new strength from Bosnia: transfer officially announcedToday, 22:17Serhou Guirassy transfer: Borussia Dortmund outmaneuvers European giantsSerhou Guirassy transfer: Borussia Dortmund outmaneuvers European giantsToday, 22:15Messi speaks out after victory over EnglandMessi speaks out after victory over EnglandToday, 22:06
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret