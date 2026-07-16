It has been revealed what name Izzat Shukurov gave his son (video)

Singer Izzat Shukurov has experienced another joyful event in his family. The artist had previously announced to his fans through his social media page that he had become a father for the second time.

Now, the singer has shared footage of him ceremoniously bringing his newborn child home. Through the video, it was also revealed what name was given to the baby. One of the elegant decorations prepared for the home featured the inscription "Welcome to our family, Mus’ab." Thus, it became clear that Izzat Shukurov and his wife have named their son Mus’ab.

The video shows the baby's arrival home being welcomed by family members in a warm and sincere atmosphere, with the house decorated festively. These scenes quickly captured the attention of fans.

In the comments, followers are sincerely congratulating the singer and wishing the new arrival, Mus’ab, health, a long life, and a happy future. Many have sent their best wishes to Izzat Shukurov's family, congratulating them on the joyful occasion.