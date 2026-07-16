US startup plans to sell sunlight at night

·43·World
US startup plans to sell sunlight at night

The US startup Reflect Orbital is planning an unusual project that would allow sunlight to be directed to Earth at night. According to Metro, the company aims to launch a giant mirror into orbit as early as this year.

It is reported that the project has been approved by the US government. The plan involves launching 50,000 special mirrors, each measuring 18×18 meters, into orbit over the next 10 years. These mirrors will allow sunlight to be reflected onto specific areas on Earth even at night.

The main goal of the project is to ensure that solar power plants can generate energy 24 hours a day. Experts emphasize that this technology will help make more efficient use of renewable energy sources.

According to initial estimates, the cost of such a "space lighting" service will be 5,000 USD per hour. If the project is successfully implemented, it could mark a new stage in the energy sector and potentially be applied in other areas in the future.

A series of solar sail spacecraft in Earth's orbit.
Reflect OrbitalSolar EnergySpace TechnologyRenewable EnergyInnovation
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