SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has reached another major milestone in the field of reusable rocket technology. For the first time in the company's history, the number of flights using the first stage of a Falcon 9 rocket has reached 600. This achievement is considered a revolutionary step in reducing costs and increasing flight intensity in the space industry. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The milestone was recorded during two consecutive Starlink satellite launches carried out in less than eight hours. According to ixbt.com, the first mission launched from Vandenberg Base in California, and the second from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral in Florida. Both flights were successful, placing 27 and 29 new satellites into orbit, respectively.

The efficiency of reusable technology

The key aspect of these flights is that after completing their tasks, both first stages of the Falcon 9 rocket returned safely to Earth and landed on special platforms. The B1093 booster involved in the Florida mission completed its 15th flight, while the B1080 stage from California headed into space for the 28th time.

SpaceX engineers have managed to drastically reduce the cost of space flights by refurbishing and reusing first stages. Today, the company's absolute record stands at 36 flights for a single first stage. This result indicates that the era of traditional single-use rockets is becoming a thing of the past.

This achievement is significant not only for SpaceX but for the entire global aerospace industry. The increase in the number of satellites within the Starlink project allows for the expansion of high-speed internet coverage worldwide, including in the most remote areas. For countries with limited sea access and mountainous terrain, such as Uzbekistan, such satellite communication systems could play a crucial role in bridging the digital divide in the future.

Experts note that such stable and reliable flights of the Falcon 9 rocket are creating a solid foundation for SpaceX's future, more complex missions, particularly programs for Mars exploration and returning to the Moon. 600 successful re-flights is not just a number, but a product of high engineering expertise.