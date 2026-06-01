Xiaomi announces battery replacement program for a record-breaking 100+ smartphone models

·56·Technology
Xiaomi announces battery replacement program for a record-breaking 100+ smartphone models

Xiaomi continues to expand its battery replacement program to extend the lifespan of its smartphones. Currently, the program covers 101 models from the Xiaomi and Redmi brands, marking the largest initiative of its kind in history. In China, prices for original batteries start at approximately $7. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The program includes a wide range of classic Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones, including the Xiaomi 10, Xiaomi 11, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 15 series, as well as all popular series from Redmi K30 to Redmi K80. As a key offer, users are provided with a 20% discount on battery replacement.

In addition to smartphones, the company is offering a 50% discount on laptop cleaning services and fixed prices for servicing household appliances such as air conditioners, washing machines, and range hoods. Xiaomi representatives emphasize that a decrease in battery capacity is a normal process, and timely replacement is recommended for stable device performance.

Interestingly, new batteries also provide increased capacity for some models. For example, it is reported that after battery replacement, the capacity for the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 13 Ultra models increases to 4850, 5361, and 5500 mAh, respectively.

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Abror Shuhratov
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