Unexpected discovery beyond Pluto's orbit: Atmosphere found on a small object

The international TABASCO observation campaign and a group of academic researchers have detected an atmosphere on the trans-Neptunian object (612533) 2002 XV93, located in the outer reaches of the Solar System. This is the first time in history that a gas envelope has been found on a small celestial body with a radius of less than 1,000 kilometers. Until now, only Pluto was considered to have a full-fledged atmosphere in the Kuiper Belt. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The discovery was made on January 10, 2024, by observing the occultation of a star by this object. Data obtained through a network of ground-based stations showed that the light curve decreased smoothly rather than sharply. This phenomenon occurs due to the refraction of light rays in atmospheric layers and is not characteristic of airless bodies.

According to the data, the radius of 2002 XV93 is approximately 235 kilometers, with surface pressure in the range of 100–200 nanobars. This figure is significantly higher than predicted for other large trans-Neptunian objects. The study used a network of small-aperture (0.2–1.05 m) telescopes equipped with high-speed CMOS cameras, proving the importance of collaboration between amateur and professional astronomers.

From a physical perspective, this discovery is a true paradox. At such a small size and low temperature (40–50 K), gases should have quickly dissipated into space. Scientists explain the existence of the atmosphere with two scenarios: first, ongoing cryovolcanic activity, and second, the release of volatile substances resulting from a collision with another icy body within the last 100 years.

This finding fundamentally changes perceptions of the evolution of small bodies in the universe. Future planned spectroscopic studies will help determine the composition and stability of the atmosphere. If the pressure decreases over time, it is a consequence of a collision; if it remains stable, it is the result of internal geological processes.