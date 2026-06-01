VTB launches a special online bank for children and teenagers

·44·Technology
VTB launches a special online bank for children and teenagers

This autumn, VTB Bank will launch a specialized online banking service designed for children aged 6 to 14. This was announced by Olga Skorobogatova, First Deputy Chairman of the Bank's Management Board, on the eve of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Through the new platform, customers aged 6–14 will be able to make money transfers using a phone number, pay via QR codes, and use a "smart" feed that provides tips on savings and security. A special educational chatbot will also be integrated into the app.

To connect to the service, parents must order a VTB card or payment sticker by providing their child's mobile number. Expense monitoring and limit-setting functions will be available to parents in the bank's main application.

In addition, a "second-hand" service is being prepared for teenagers aged 14 to 18. This feature allows parents to remotely approve transactions made by their children that exceed a set limit.

VTBOnline BankingFintechChildrenTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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