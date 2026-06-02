From Stage to Future: Where are the Startup Battlefield Alumni Now?

Many of the most influential companies in technology history did not start with sensational investment announcements, but with a simple pitch. Dropbox demonstrated its capabilities before a skeptical audience, and Cloudflare took the stage when most people did not yet understand network technologies. Giants like Discord, Mint, Trello, and N26 all passed one common test: the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield competition. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Battlefield is not just a competition, but a true launchpad. The numbers confirm this: over 1,700 companies have competed on this stage so far. Together, they have raised $32 billion and achieved over 250 successful exits. This includes acquisitions by corporations such as Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and Amazon. Even Dropbox acquired its fellow Battlefield alumnus, DocSend, in 2021.

For thousands of founders, this competition has been a turning point in gaining global attention. This year, there is also an opportunity to join this prestigious community. Given the high demand, the application deadline for Startup Battlefield 2026 has been extended until June 8. This is a unique opportunity for a new generation of startups to showcase their potential.

The fact that winners include entrepreneurs from fields like military logistics, such as Kevin Damoa (founder of Glīd, 2025 winner), proves that successful founders can come from any industry. Innovators like Capella Kerst, founder of geCKo Materials, also started their journey here. TechCrunch shares the experiences of these founders in team building and fundraising through its Build Mode podcast.