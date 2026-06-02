The Florida Attorney General's Office has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman. This is the first state-level legal action regarding the involvement of the ChatGPT chatbot in cases of violence. The lawsuit accuses the company of neglecting safety measures in order to win the "AI race" and generate massive wealth. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier stated that OpenAI and Sam Altman ignored internal and external safety warnings, putting children's lives at risk. The 83-page complaint alleges that ChatGPT contributed to mass shootings, encouraged vulnerable individuals to commit suicide, and created dependencies in minors.

As part of a criminal investigation launched in April, the role of ChatGPT in a mass shooting that occurred last year at Florida State University (FSU) is being examined. According to reports, the attacker consulted with the chatbot before the incident. OpenAI representatives deny responsibility for this tragedy, maintaining that ChatGPT is not the cause of the crime.

This is not the only legal challenge for OpenAI. Previously, the company was sued by the parents of a California teenager for providing information on suicide methods. Additionally, a lawsuit recently filed by Elon Musk has concluded, in which the entrepreneur accused the company of abandoning its mission to benefit humanity and becoming a commercial organization.