Florida files lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman

·56·Technology
Florida files lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman

The Florida Attorney General's Office has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman. This is the first state-level legal action regarding the involvement of the ChatGPT chatbot in cases of violence. The lawsuit accuses the company of neglecting safety measures in order to win the "AI race" and generate massive wealth. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier stated that OpenAI and Sam Altman ignored internal and external safety warnings, putting children's lives at risk. The 83-page complaint alleges that ChatGPT contributed to mass shootings, encouraged vulnerable individuals to commit suicide, and created dependencies in minors.

As part of a criminal investigation launched in April, the role of ChatGPT in a mass shooting that occurred last year at Florida State University (FSU) is being examined. According to reports, the attacker consulted with the chatbot before the incident. OpenAI representatives deny responsibility for this tragedy, maintaining that ChatGPT is not the cause of the crime.

This is not the only legal challenge for OpenAI. Previously, the company was sued by the parents of a California teenager for providing information on suicide methods. Additionally, a lawsuit recently filed by Elon Musk has concluded, in which the entrepreneur accused the company of abandoning its mission to benefit humanity and becoming a commercial organization.

OpenAIChatGPTSam AltmanFloridaArtificial Intelligence
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Nubia Z80 Ultra Named Best Android Smartphone in AnTuTu RankingsToday, 09:00Rocket Lab Unveils Archimedes Engines for New Neutron RocketToday, 08:54Websites Can Now Track AI ResultsToday, 08:26ChatGPT Becomes Fastest App to Reach 1 Billion Users in HistoryToday, 08:26Massive Mobile Internet Outages Reported in Saint PetersburgToday, 07:59Magnetic Storms Found to Reduce Navigation Accuracy by Up to 50%Today, 07:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
How to disable the new Instants feature on Instagram